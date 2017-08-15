Home
Church has eclipse glasses, viewers should bring lunch

The eclipse glasses will be free, so will the drinks.
Members of the public just need to bring lawn chairs and, perhaps, a picnic lunch.
A free Brentwood Community Eclipse Viewing party will be hosted on the lawn of Harpeth Hills Church of Christ, 1949 Old Hickory Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027.
The Church will provide free certified solar Eclipse glasses.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday Aug. 21. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and picnic lunch. Free sodas and water will be provided.  For more information contact 615-373-0601, or harpethhills.org/events

