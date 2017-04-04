City drills down into infrastructure projects at budget meeting

BY LANDON WOODROOF

The widening of Franklin Road, a new playground at Crockett Park and a new sewage storage facility were just a few of the more than $138 million in projects discussed at a budget meeting Tuesday.

City staff and commissioners discussed Brentwood’s Capital Improvements Program plan to prioritize which projects and purchases related to “transportation, utilities, parks and recreation, general facilities and equipment, technology, and storm drainage” the city will invest in over the next six years.

The budget lists spending for the years 2018 to 2023 for everything from the long-awaited Franklin Road widening, to a new sewage storage facility, to a new roof for the Brentwood Library, to a new community playground at Crockett Park.

Overall, the CIP allocates $138.4 million for these projects. Of that total, the city will be responsible for $95.4 million, while federal and state funding will account for $43 million.

As in past years, the majority of that is set aside for transportation-related work.

“That’s about $22 million more than last year,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said of the total. “The biggest increases are [due to an] an updated TDOT construction estimate for Franklin Road.”

Here’s a breakdown of some of the projects in this year’s CIP from each of the plan’s six categories.

TRANSPORTATION – $78.3 million

Franklin Road widening: The total cost of this widening of 2.2 miles of Franklin Road from Concord Road south to Moores Lane is $37 million. The vast majority of that, though, around $36 million, will come from TDOT.

This plan has been in the works for a long time and is expected to cause serious traffic disruptions while construction is underway.

“I don’t even want to begin to tell you what it will be like for three to four years, potentially, the length of that construction,” Bednar said.

Public Works Director Jeff Donegan said the project was likely to be bid out in May and confirmed that a four-year timeline for completion was a good estimate.

Crockett Road: A roundabout at the intersection of Crockett Road and Green Hill Boulevard has been designed and should start construction later this summer.

“It’s going to be a difficult construction because you’ve gotta try to keep the road open, and there’s not a lot of room to do that,” Bednar said.

Donegan said the roundabout, which will be a little bit larger than the one at Crockett Road and Arrowhead Drive, should take at least six months to complete.

Split Log Road: The plan here is to improve the three-way intersection of Split Log Road and Ragsdale Road, which the CIP states “experiences delays during peak traffic periods.”

There are currently three different options for how to redesign the intersection. One would basically keep the intersection as it is but add traffic signals, another would curve Split Log Road so that the intersection would create a “T” at the Ragsdale intersection, while the last would create a roundabout.

The CIP sets aside $750,000 for this project, which the city is hoping to have completed by the fall of 2018 when the new elementary school on Split Log Road opens.

McEwen Drive: The CIP allots a little under $9 million in FY 2021 for a project that would extend McEwen Drive east from Wilson Pike into the Taramore subdivision.

“If we can move this project along it’s a benefit to everyone in the area,” Commissioner Mark Gorman said about the project.

The cost is Brentwood’s share of a project that will also involve the City of Franklin. Bednar said that Brentwood’ share would be significantly lower if not for gas lines that will have to be relocated during construction.

UTILITIES – $35.7 million

Meter Reading System: This project is budgeted at $1.7 million over the next couple of years and would upgrade many water meters in the city, as well as necessitate the construction of a 100-foot tower near the Overlook development off of Church Street.

As part of this project, current meters would be replaced with ones that could be read remotely.

The new tower would feature radio antenna that could be used to collect data from the meters.

Sewer System Capacity: “In the next couple of years we’re looking at the issue of the need for a sewage storage facility out by the pump station,” Bednar said.

This 3 million gallon facility is proposed to meet the city’s growing infrastructure needs and is budgeted for $7 million in FY 2018-2020.

Water Services Director Chris Milton said the new facility would allow the city to withstand major “2-year storm events” without having any overflows.

GENERAL FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT – $11.8 million

Library: The CIP calls for improvements to the infrastructure of the library and new equipment purchases.

“We’re gonna be in the roof business next year,” Bednar said, of plans to install new roofs on both the Brentwood Library and the Municipal Center in the next few years.

At the library, the roof would be replaced over the original section of the library, which is about 20 years old. The cost of the new roof is budgeted at $230,000.

Another $80,000 is planned to replace audio-visual equipment in the library’s two main meeting rooms. The current equipment is 10 years old.

Park Operations Facility: This project would put all of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department employees under the same roof. Currently, administrative employees work at the Service Center on General George Patton Drive, while most of the department’s equipment is stored at Crockett Park.

There is no definite site yet for the construction of the new facility, but $1 million has been budgeted for it in the current CIP for FY 2019.

Police Headquarters: Chief Jeff Hughes made the case for a new police station at the budget kickoff meeting in January, citing security and convenience issues among other things as reasons the department should have its own central location.

“I’m still not prepared to officially recommend this to you, but I do believe there’s interest in [the City] Commission for at least pursuing it,” Bednar said.

The CIP allocates $200,000 in FY 2018 “for a detailed space-needs analysis, preliminary site investigations, and a more refined cost estimate for the possible new facility,” which would be located on land the city owns off Heritage Way.

One possible benefit of a new police department would be to alleviate overcrowding at the Municipal Center.

“If we added one more person today who needed a desk we don’t have a spot to put them,” Bednar said.

TECHNOLOGY: $9.5 million

Radio System: The Brentwood Home Page has reported before on the new 700 MHz radio system that the city has adopted, which will allow public safety officials to more easily communicate with Williamson County, Franklin and Metro via radio.

Overall costs for the adoption of the new system are budgeted at around $5.5 million.

GIS: City employees in the Water Department and 911 dispatch, among other sections, use aerial mapping to do their work.

The CIP allots $195,000 over the next few years to oversee “a complete orthophotography fly-over and system update” to improve the city’s mapping capabilities.

PARKS AND RECREATION: $2.8 million

Crockett Park: There are numerous improvements detailed for Crockett Park in this year’s CIP.

In FY 2018 alone the plan calls for $50,000 to install a new “multipurpose field trail connection,” $25,000 to widen the trail next to the community playground, and $35,000 for the installation of a small playground next to the picnic shelter.

The wooden community playground could be updated in FY2022, according to the CIP. That playground has been there since 1993, Parks and Recreation Director Dave Bunt said, and cities usually get about 20 years out of a playground he said. In 2022, the Crockett playground would be nearly 30 years old.

“It’s wood, and eventually it will need to be replaced,” Bunt said. He envisioned a more modern-style playground at the site, like the city has in other parks, although Commissioner Jill Burgin said she expected many people would be sad to see the wooden playground go.

Marcella Vivrette Smith Park: The park is currently in Phase II of its development, with athletic fields and picnic shelters planned for the land south of the Ravenswood Mansion.

Future work at the park will include $150,000 for the replacement of a barn on the property in FY 2018 and $150,000 in stabilization work to slave cabins on the site.

STORM DRAINAGE: $350,000

Johnson Chapel Road: $50,000 has been set aside to replace old pipe on Johnson Chapel Road adjacent to Deerwood Lane.

A full copy of the CIP budget can be found here.