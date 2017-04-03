Meeting Tuesday to discuss infrastructure projects over next six years

By LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood leaders will discuss how and when to spend an estimated $138 million on infrastructure during the next six years during a meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Brentwood Municipal Center.

Those projects, dominated by transportation improvements, are laid out in this year’s Capital Improvements Program plan, a document that the city draws up annually to help prepare for future infrastructure expenses. As the new FY 2018-2023 CIP states, the “primary focus of this six-year program is to identify and address the infrastructure and facility/equipment needs of the community and to enhance our competitive position with the improving local, state, and national economy.”

The FY 2018-2023 CIP, which will be deliberated over Tuesday, “calls for the investment of $138,440,000 in City, State, Federal, and private funds to upgrade and expand the City’s infrastructure in the major program areas of transportation, utilities, parks and recreation, general facilities and equipment, technology, and storm drainage.”

Of that money, $43 million is expected from state and federal sources, largely for the long-awaited Franklin Road widening project and street repaving.

The local outlay called for in the CIP consists of $95.4 million over the next six years, $4.9 million of which the city will raise through issuing new General Obligation Bonds in FY 2018.

Transportation projects make up by far the largest proportion of proposed projects in the plan. The CIP sets aside $78.3 million for projects that “will address safety concerns associated with substandard narrow roads and provide additional capacity to help reduce existing and future traffic congestion.”

The Franklin Road widening accounts for $37 million of that transportation total, while improvements along Sunset Road are expected to cost $10.9 million. Those Sunset Road improvements include a realignment of the road’s intersection with Ragsdale Road and the widening of Sunset Road all the way north to Concord Road.

Utilities come in second in the list of expenses in the CIP, with $35.7 million planned mostly for work on the city’s water and sewer systems.

Many of the proposed projects in the CIP were discussed at a previous budget work session meeting in January. For instance, at the January meeting Brentwood Police Department Chief Jeff Hughes made a case for the city building a new police headquarters building on Heritage Way. While the CIP does not include funding for that, it does set aside $200,000 for “detailed space-needs analysis, preliminary site investigations, and a more refined cost estimate.”

It is important to note that not all projects in the CIP are set in stone: “While the program presented here is a six-year program, the plan is a living document with only the first year fully committed as part of the FY 2018 budget. The plan is updated every year, and projects in years two through five may be added, deleted, or changed in terms of scheduling in future updates of the plan.”

After Tuesday’s meeting, the CIP will be circulated to Brentwood residents for feedback. Public hearings on the CIP will be held at the May 22, June 13 and June 26 Board of Commissioners meetings. Commissioners will consider a resolution to adopt the CIP at its June 26 meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the Annex Room of the Municipal Center.