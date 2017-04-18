City Commission candidates respond to Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, part two

On Tuesday, the Brentwood Home Page published the first part of the questionnaire local non-profit Citizens for Brentwood Green Space submitted to City Commission candidates.

The CBGS questionnaire was drawn up based on responses the group received from a public survey asking Brentwood residents for their thoughts on green space preservation.

In our previous article featuring candidate responses to the questionnaire, John Byers, Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson discussed their views on whether Brentwood had enough park land and green space, and if the city should adopt an Open Space Master Plan, among other things.

Here is the second part of the CBGS questionnaire, which features questions about the Turner property off of Franklin Road and the city’s bike and pedestrian infrastructure:

5. Would you be in favor of purchasing the Turner property if it were to come on the market? And what is your vision of the property if the city was able to make the purchase?

John Byers: Another great example of moving the conversation to “smart growth” to “strategic growth”…If the Turner family and the city had similar wishes that mutually honored both parties, I am completely in favor. There was a previous conversation between our Commissioners and the Turner family to use a portion of the land to solve the challenge of senior housing, but a mutual agreement could not be achieved.

Regardless of the outcome, the beautiful property will likely serve Brentwood best if the better portion of the land is maintained as open/green space which so distinctly has fit the character and DNA of Brentwood for many years and as it does today.

Mark Gorman: I am not going to speculate on the prospective use of a privately owned property that is not for sale. There have been a number of ideas circulating for the last 20 years or more and until there is some willingness on the part of the owner/s to consider preservation or a project consistent with Brentwood’s zoning standards, it is just speculation.

Rhea Little: The vision of this is something I feel we all share and may at some point be realized but is something that must be kept in a proper perspective. The property at this time is not for sale nor has there been any indication that it will be anytime in the near or mid future. The key to us being ready to even contemplate the purchase of such a valuable piece of land, will be to stay financially strong as a city so there is even the possibility of the city being able to consider this as an option. There will be many things to consider if and when this ever comes about. Some points to ponder would be: the financial condition of the city, the asking price, the overall economy, how much, if not all would be available for purchase, and, by far the most important point would be the desire of the populace to purchase the property by referendum for a bond issue and the increased taxes it will incur, and there is always the ongoing costs associated with a parcel of land this size that must be factored in for the future after the purchase is made. This property is a gorgeous piece of land with a beautiful view shed that is associated with Brentwood, so, as a commissioner, the potential purchase of this land, if available, must be carried out in a way that benefits the citizens of Brentwood in the best way possible.

The vision is not mine. The vision for a monumental purchase as this, belongs to the citizens of Brentwood. This would be a purchase that would be very substantial; therefore, the consensus of the residents of Brentwood to pass a referendum for the bond issue that it would require to make this purchase would require some sacrifice, and the citizens of Brentwood’s joint vision should be the highest consideration. We all have had thoughts of potential uses of this property and these thoughts should be a frame for which the citizens, with the commission’s facilitation, should decide the borders of this frame and the masterpiece that goes within it.

Regina Smithson: If you are going to have a dedicated tax increase it needs to have the support of the residents and would warrant a referendum. A referendum would indicate whether it has the support of the residents or not. It is very important to have all our residents have a say in a tax increase for a dedicated cause.

6. The second 2020 Plan Resident’s Survey sent in January 2015 asked citizens if they would be willing to pay additional taxes to purchase the Turner property, and if so, the MAXIMUM in additional property taxes they would be willing to pay annually to allow the city to acquire and maintain all or a portion of the property. Would you be willing to increase taxes to purchase the Turner property, or to support a bond initiative for the purchase of the Turner property? Would you personally be willing to pay additional taxes to purchase the Turner property? Please provide details on your stance.

John Byers: If the agreement was satisfactory to both the Turner family and our city, I would personally be willing to pay more to help honor and preserve the property. In the meantime, it is important to keep in mind that this is not “our” property; it is the property of the Turner family.

Mark Gorman: I personally do not support a tax increase for the purchase of green space and park land in light of the fact that we currently have over 850 acreage of park land. If the majority of residents vote to increase taxes for the acquisition of green space and park land through referendum then I would support the will of the majority of the residents.

Rhea Little: As stated above, this would be a monumental purchase for the citizens of Brentwood and an ongoing responsibility. Something of this size should be done with the citizens being able to weigh in with a referendum for a bond issue. My thoughts are, there will be a keen interest in the Turner property, and there will be a referendum on this matter. So, yes, I would be interested in supporting a referendum, so we, as a community, can decide if we want this property, or a portion thereof, to be preserved and maintained in perpetuity.

For anything of great value, there always must be a precious price paid. While in office, I have not raised taxes and would strive to not do so. Because of the wise management of resources, I have been very frugal with our citizen’s money. This is what provides realistic opportunity to even consider a purchase of the Turner property, while at the same time, makes me very cautious to consider a tax raise without a clear mandate of Brentwood’s population. If we, as a community, decided to purchase this beautiful and rare gem, then I would definitely be willing to pay my share of the increase as a resident of Brentwood.

Regina Smithson: Again, if you are going to have a dedicated tax increase it needs to have the support of the residents and would warrant a referendum. A referendum would indicate whether it has the support of the residents or not.

I would want to know how much my additional taxes would be before saying yes. The Turner property is certainly a crown jewel in Brentwood and I would certainly be willing to listen to the residents’ wishes.

7. What is your view of the priority of bicycling/walking infrastructure planning so that our community becomes more “walkable and bicycle friendly” in the future?

John Byers: Another conversation we need to move from “smart growth” to “strategic growth” is our bikeways and pedestrian access—which will also have cross over impact into traffic related issues. “Bike Walk Brentwood” is an amazing group that was established by my friend, Richard Hunter, to advocate for better access to bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. It would benefit the citizens of Brentwood if our commission would actively engage with groups like this to gain insight as to the needs and desires of residents—such as connecting west-Brentwood to east-Brentwood at the library. I have and will remain engaged with this group as well as others as these initiatives are personal to me, my family, and to many in Brentwood.

Mark Gorman: The city currently has 15+ miles of bike trails, along with many walking and running trails. I will continue to support and identify opportunities to encourage active lifestyles, which include bicycling/walking/running infrastructure for Brentwood citizens.

Rhea Little: I feel the establishment and report of the bike/pedestrian committee was a good step in that direction, even though the city and commission for years has sought ways to make the city more bike/pedestrian friendly. This is already part of our infrastructure planning as you can see by the bike/pedestrian paths on Concord Road and Split Log Road and this type of path will continue to be a part of road improvements in the future. We also have endeavored to incorporate these types of paths as developers come to us with any new proposals. An example would be the Holt/Witherspoon development on Crockett Road. We have scheduled to spend $2,555,000 through FY2023 just on bike/pedestrian projects. My answer is the city and commissioners have for years made bike and pedestrian friendly solutions a part of the infrastructure planning of Brentwood.

Regina Smithson: I have a record of supporting trails and bike paths in and throughout Brentwood. We now have 25+ miles of walking/bike trails. I believe the creation of the bike/pedestrian committee demonstrates the importance of this issue to me, the city and the community. I will continue to rely on their expertise and welcome their recommendations for future improvements to our city. Some of their recommendations from their recent study have been put in the upcoming budget for funding. The Capital Improvement Projects funding includes $300,000 a year for the next five (5) years for some of these improvements.

Several members of my family are cyclists and runners. I am very aware of the need for safety and will work to help improve all areas of Brentwood to become a more bike/pedestrian friendly city.

Brentwood’s early voting period began April 12 and runs through Thursday, April 27. Election day is May 2.