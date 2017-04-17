City Commission candidates respond to Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, part one

The local non-profit group Citizens for Brentwood Green Space recently released the results of a questionnaire it sent to the four candidates for Brentwood’s City Commission.

CBGS has sent questions to candidates in Brentwood’s municipal elections for the last few election cycles. This year, the questions were formulated in part based on the feedback CBGS received from a public survey it sent out.

“CBGS will not endorse candidates, but seeks to provide the candidates’ responses to citizens to help the community gain a better understanding of where each candidate stands on preserving our cherished green space,” CBGS President Gil Hutchinson said. “These are really strong questions and we have very clear responses. We believe people interested in green space preservation can formulate a view towards who they will vote for from these questions and answers.”

Early voting is already underway in Brentwood for the May 2 election.

The CBGS submitted seven questions to the commission candidates. Here are the answers to the first four. The Brentwood Home Page will publish the last three later in the week.

Where would you rank the preservation of green space in Brentwood compared to other priorities facing the City?

John Byers: A top priority. Brentwood has the best residential communities, the best fire and police, and the best parks and green space. We have a lot more green space than many communities and we have high expectations for where we live. As Brentwood continues to grow, it is critical that we not only maintain our existing green space, but work to adequately include green space on any future developments. As a runner, cyclist, and triathlete, this is a very personal priority for me.

Mark Gorman: The preservation of green space is important as demonstrated by citizen responses to the 2030 plan. The City of Brentwood currently owns over 850 acres of park space. I support the preservation of green space where it is strategic, beneficial and supported by the citizens of Brentwood.

Rhea Little: As expected, our top priorities as a government should be those services which provide for the safety and welfare of our citizens. Beyond that, those services that are focused on providing a high quality of life would follow. In Brentwood we are fortunate to have had strong fiscal management for more than 25 years and thus, have been able to take advantage of opportunities such as the acquisition of Smith Park when possible. Comparative with other similar options for where our city can carefully invest our tax dollars, the acquisition, improvement, and expansion of green space and park land has been near the top of the list, right up there with our library.

Regina Smithson: As my record shows, I believe preservation of green space is and has always been a top priority. We now have 966 acres of park land in Brentwood. I have worked hard as a City Commissioner to make sure all areas of Brentwood have beautiful parks. In the last few years I was very instrumental in working with the representative of the Flagpole property along with the surrounding neighborhoods to have a beautiful 25+ acre park on land that had been approved for homes. This was very important for the residents of General MacArthur, Willowick, Brentwood South, King’s Crossing, Stonehenge and many other surrounding neighborhoods. This saved General MacArthur from becoming a through street from Concord Road and Wikle Road West from becoming a through street from Franklin Road. Not only did the neighborhoods end up with a beautiful park they can walk to, their neighborhoods were saved from the huge amount of traffic this new subdivision would have generated.

The preservation of green space is a top priority of mine as evidenced by the fact that I have maintained my stand on one acre density. This provides all neighborhoods green space. The OSRD and OSRD-IP neighborhoods have their own open space that can never be developed.

2. As a City Commissioner, please outline your view on the role you believe the City should play in the acquisition of park land or dedicated green space in our community. Please address whether you feel the city should be active in the acquisition of such types of land or passive and addressing only requests or offers made by various developers.

John Byers: Nothing was every accomplished with passivity, so we must be actively engaged. Our city has excelled in this area in large part because its residents have demanded it and I see no reason why we will not continue to do so—as a commissioner, I will make sure of it.

Mark Gorman: In terms of priorities, the residents I have spoken with appreciate our parks and feel preservation of green space is an important consideration; additionally, many feel that with more than 850 acres of parks, that there are currently other issues of concern to residents that include traffic, safety and security, overcrowding of schools, keeping taxes low, senior housing, and managing growth that should be prioritized before using more City tax dollars to purchase more green space.

Rhea Little: I believe there is a mixed approach that does not favor either option exclusively. Yes, the city should be proactive in looking for opportunities to preserve our beautiful pastures and hillsides. If a land owner approaches the city we should welcome the conversation and act diligently to evaluate the opportunity. Powell Park, Wikle Park, and Flagpole Park are examples of having Parks as part of a development that provides wonderful amenities to the residents and large buffers for those who live nearby.

Regina Smithson: While serving as a city commissioner we have “purchased” over 580 acres of parks including Smith Park (400 acres), Crocket Park (200+ acres) and the additional acreage for River Park (15+ acres) without these being “development” driven. These were outright purchases and had nothing to do with development. This is the kind of leadership I have shown as a commissioner and will continue to show. I think the city’s record and my record shows we are active in pursuing non-development driven green space.

3. Do you feel like Brentwood has enough park land and green space or would you like to see more added?

John Byers: Yes, we have an adequate amount of park land and green space for what is currently developed. However, we must consider adding green space in every conversation or proposal around development in Brentwood—residentially or commercially.

My family and I have a very actively lifestyle through our three boys playing sports and I want to see our city actively pursue more soccer fields and baseball parks that match the excellence Brentwood shows in so many other areas.

Perhaps we explore opportunities such as land trusts or pocket parks. Williamson County has more land trusts than any other county in our state and I would like to see our commission actively negotiating with our resident land owners to continue these conversations for Brentwood and opening up more options for green space. Pocket parks are frequently created on a single vacant building lot or on small/irregular pieces of land.

Mark Gorman: The case can always be made that we could use more park land and green space but there are costs associated with acquiring green space and ongoing maintenance costs that should be thoroughly understood by the community before using tax dollars to add more.

Rhea Little: Personally, I would love to have a great deal more. As well, I’d like to see us continue to connect the city via bike/walking trails and to fulfill the complete plan for Smith Park. If we continue to be responsible with the city’s finances, we will remain well-positioned for future opportunities. Of course, we must approach these priorities with a prudent eye. This is very important to our property values and our quality of life.

Regina Smithson: I don’t think any city would feel they have as much green space as they would like to have, but I feel as a city we have done an exceptional job. Despite the city being only 48 years old and having to build its own infrastructure including the library, the police and fire department, which are both well equipped, water and sewer department, etc., acquisition of green space has never suffered in its priority. As the city continues to develop I believe we should strive to make sure the balance continues between development (whether subdivisions or commercial) and green space.

4. Surrounding communities like Nashville and Franklin have adopted Open Space Master Plans. Nashville is in the process of revising their original Plan. Open Space Master plans include such things as an inventory of the City’s remaining open space; specific criteria to guide the City in evaluating parcels being considered for open space acquisition; defined measurements for the assessment of the costs and benefits of acquiring open space; and funding strategies for the Plan’s implementation. Would you support the commissioning of such a study for the City of Brentwood?

John Byers: Absolutely. Like many in Brentwood, I am here for the balance of density and open space. It is concerning to me if Brentwood is not already conducting these kind of studies for future thinking and preparation—as opposed to reacting when it is upon us.

Mark Gorman: City administration and city planning staff have an inventory of properties and plans that have been developed for use by the City Commission in making decisions, relative to remaining open space and the considerations of how those properties fit in the context of existing park spaces and trails.

Rhea Little: First and foremost, Brentwood is unique and is not Franklin or Nashville. Our record as a City and my record as a Commissioner, I feel, is exemplary on acquiring Park Land and green space. During my eight years, we’ve more than doubled our acreage of park land and created many more bike and pedestrian trails and many new areas of green space. I am not in favor of creating a “master list” of what we want to acquire as this will only lead to more difficult negotiations when they present themselves. Rather, I would like to see us develop a long range “wish list” to address particular areas of town or types of parks/facilities our community would like to have in the future.

Regina Smithson: The City of Brentwood has a 2030 plan that was recently updated. This plan has been a valuable guide that has been compiled through surveys from citizens for us to follow. I believe what the city has accomplished by following the 2030 plan and acquiring green space is working very well. Our one acre density zoning that I support gives us any even more spacious feel than surrounding cities.

Part two of the CBGS questionnaire will be published later this week.