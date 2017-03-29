Citizens for Brentwood Green Space release survey results

By LANDON WOODROOF

Several weeks ago, The Brentwood Home Page reported that local conservationist group Citizens for Brentwood Green Space was asking the public to fill out a certain survey.

The group planned on using responses to the survey to formulate a list of questions for candidates in the Brentwood’s upcoming May 2 municipal election.

As CBGS President Gil Hutchinson explained in an email, his organization will not endorse candidates in the race based on their responses, but instead “seeks to provide the candidates’ responses to citizens to help the community gain a better understanding of where each candidate stands on preserving our cherished green space.”

On Monday, CBGS released results of its survey. Even though the group has not yet made public its specific questions, the information from the survey provides a glimpse of how members of the Brentwood community view the importance of conservation within the city.

Hutchinson shared some of the “key findings” from the survey in an email. They include the following results:

“82% said the preservation of green space in Brentwood was VERY IMPORTANT!”

“72% felt it was VERY IMPORTANT that elected officials understand the significance of green space preservation issues!”

“79% thought it was VERY IMPORTANT that Brentwood have an Open Space Master Plan like Franklin and Nashville!”

Hutchinson also highlighted some of the comments left by the public as part of the survey.

“We need to retain the quality of life that brought me to Brentwood. Our open spaces and parks define the beauty of our City,” one person wrote.

“Our green space helps keep Brentwood clean and preserves the beauty of our area. It’s what makes Brentwood an oasis in the middle of massive growth,” wrote another.

In addition to these comments, Hutchinson suggested a question that he and his group feel is a natural one to ask candidates.

“We have an amazing park system, but there are still opportunities out there and land is being developed in our community at an alarming rate. A question I think we should all be asking is ‘what’s next’?” he wrote.

A full copy of the survey results is available here.

You can learn more about Citizens for Brentwood Green Space at its website or on its Facebook page.