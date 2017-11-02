Recent event takes green space group past $200,000 in donations for city parks

Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, a nonprofit preservation group, presented the City of Brentwood with a check for $13,740 at last week’s City Commission meeting.

The check represented the proceeds from the group’s annual A Walk in the Park event, which was held October 8 in Marcella Vivrette Smith Park.

It was one more payment toward the group’s pledge of $300,000 to the city. The group made that pledge to help cover costs associated with the 2013 purchase of 80 additional acres of land at Smith Park. Funds have also gone toward amenities at the park, including the development of a new picnic shelter as part of the park’s Phase II expansion.

This most recent check represented a significant achievement for the group.

“Tonight’s presentation marks an important milestone in our organization’s history,” CBGS President Gil Hutchinson said. “With this payment, a total of nearly $210,000 has been paid to the project to date.”

Hutchinson thanked a number of sponsors of A Walk in the Park who made the group’s latest gift to the city possible.

“Sponsors are essential to making community events like this a success,” he said. “In addition to our title sponsor, H. G. Hill Realty Company, we were excited to welcome this year two new Gold Sponsors: Synergy Realty Network and Andrews Transportation Group. Other new sponsors for A Walk in the Park this year were CityPark, a Boyle Development, Highwoods Properties, Franklin Synergy Bank and Teresa Sivils of Farmers Insurance. In addition to H. G. Hill Realty Company, returning event sponsors included Nolensville Market Square, Southern Oral & Facial Surgery, Middle Tennessee Ear, Nose & Throat, United Healthcare, Enterprise Holdings and The Mick Foundation. Media partners were the Brentwood Home Page, Williamson Herald, YOUR Williamson Magazine, WAKM-AM radio and Alphagraphics.”

The City Commission warmly received the gift.

“I’d also like to thank Gil Hutchinson and Brentwood Green Space for the hard work you’ve done to help raise money for the park,” City Commissioner Regina Smithson said. “It’s just been very constant, your commitment. And your hard work not only is paying off but is recognized by the community. Thank you for all you have done.”

About Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, Inc.

The Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, Inc. is a volunteer citizens group organized as a 501(c) (3) nonprofit corporation. Their mission is to preserve open space in the form of parks, trails, historic sites, and flood plains while being sensitive to the rights of landowners and developers. CBGS desires to assure that ongoing development of land resources is accomplished in a way that is beneficial to landowners, to existing citizens of the city, and to future generations of Brentwood residents. For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.brentwoodgreenspace.org, their Facebook site “Brentwood Green Space” and Twitter @BrentwoodGreenS.