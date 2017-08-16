Citizens for Brentwood Green Space continues to make good on parkland pledge

By LANDON WOODROOF

Earlier this week, Citizens for Brentwood Green Space, a local non-profit dedicated to preserving open space in the city, turned in its latest contribution toward a $300,000 pledge it made in 2011.

Back then, the group set a goal of raising that amount of money to help the city acquire close to 80 additional acres of what is now Marcella Vivrette Smith Park.

CBGS President Gil Hutchinson presented the City Commission with an $8,000 check at its Monday meeting.

“Tonight’s presentation marks an important milestone in our organization’s history,” Hutchinson wrote in a news release about the check presentation. “With this payment, over $196,000 has been paid [to the] project to date. Development has picked back up significantly in our community and green space is disappearing at an alarming rate. CBGS continues to push to preserve the quality of life in our community. Once it’s gone it’s gone!”

City Commissioners thanked Hutchinson for the continued dedication that CBGS has shown to the community over the years.

“I want to say thank to the green space group,” Commissioner Anne Dunn said. “Some people come red hot on a project, but your flame has not burned out. You have stuck with it, and you have donated year after year after year, and I appreciate that stick-to-it-ive-ness and the commitment you’ve made”

Commissioner Ken Travis had kind words to say as well about the group.

“Gil Hutchinson, thank you so much for what you do,” he said, adding that not many cities have citizen groups show up repeatedly at meetings to drop off checks.

CBGS’s previous donation before this one came in March, when the group presented the city with a check for $27,629.99.