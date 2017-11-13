City agrees to costly Franklin Road widening utility inspection

By LANDON WOODROOF

Any major road project comes with a lot of additional costs beyond the road construction itself. The massive $27 million project to widen Franklin Road from Concord Road to just south of Moores Lane is no exception.

Utility relocation is one of those additional costs. Due to the nature of the work to be done on Franklin Road, water and sewer lines need to be moved.

The total cost of that water and sewer line relocation work is going to be about $2.42 million, according to city documents. Of that amount, the state will reimburse the City of Brentwood about $2.27 million.

At Monday night’s City Commission meeting, Brentwood’s City Commissioners approved a $96,668 agreement with Hethcoat & Davis, Inc. to inspect the utility relocation process.

It is one more sign of the road project’s progress after so many years of planning.

“In order that water and sewer utility construction progress (sic) in accordance with the plans and to ensure that an accurate accounting of the contractor’s monthly progress is documented, the City has included the services of a resident project representative (project inspector) in the project budget,” the agenda item for this agreement reads.

H&D was chosen because the city has used it for other utility work and because the company has done some design work related to the Franklin Road widening.

As the Brentwood Home Page reported a few weeks ago, clearing work along the sides of Franklin Road has been completed. A timeline of the entire project, which is expected to take around three years to complete, can be found here.

Here is a chart showing the utility costs associated with the widening project: