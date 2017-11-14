Longtime City Attorney Roger Horner announces retirement

By LANDON WOODROOF

After more than three decades working for the City of Brentwood, City Attorney Roger Horner will retire from public service.

He announced his retirement at Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting. The announcement was met with warm words and best wishes from the City Commissioners in attendance.

Horner began working for the city on Feb. 25, 1985.

“It was a blatant disregard of child labor laws when I was hired,” Horner joked, although many would agree that he does not look old enough to have worked for the city for that long.

He initially served as the city recorder and finance director, becoming assistant city attorney in 1991 and then city attorney in 2001. The decision to step down from his role with Brentwood was not one he had seen coming.

“There’s probably nobody more surprised at this turn of events than I am,” Horner said.

He had planned to stay on a few more years, but recently a job opportunity came to his attention that was “too good to pass up.”

Horner will be leaving the city to work as a senior legal editor at Thomson Reuters Corporation. There he will create and edit online content to serve as legal resources for other municipal attorneys.

“I’m excited that my work here in Brentwood has prepared me to provide support to other public sector lawyers,” he said, adding that the decision to retire as city attorney was not one he arrived at lightly.

“After so many years this was certainly not an easy decision,” he said. “But there is a right time for almost everything.”

The commissioners spoke fondly of working alongside Horner over the years.

City Commissioner Betsy Crossley recalled all the times she has come to Horner with questions.

“I just want to thank you for your patience for the person who kept coming in and going, ‘Roger, explain to me why is this the case?'” Crossley said. “I have learned more about municipal law than I ever thought I would. Thank you for being a good mentor and a wonderful city attorney.”

Mayor Jill Burgin noted she was still a senior in high school when Horner joined the city.

“I’m pointing that out not as a dig at you, but as an example of the dedication that you have given this job,” she said. “Because the entire time I was finishing growing up and figuring out my way you have been here serving with professionalism, humor and compassion, and I don’t know how I’m gonna look over there and not see you. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I appreciate you so much and wish you the best.”

Those warm, collegial memories were backed up my Horner’s own remarks.

“It’s appropriate that I’m making this announcement in November because this is the month when we reflect on and emphasize the things that we are thankful for,” he said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to work for such a great city for so long.”

Those personal connections and the work he has accomplished in the city attorney position have had a big impact on Horner’s life.

“The work I’ve been allowed to do here and the relationships I’ve been allowed to develop have been transformative and empowering,” he said.

Horner’s last day will be Jan. 23, 2018.

