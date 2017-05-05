City Commission to decide on $2.4 million gift to school district Monday

BY LANDON WOODROOF

A resolution calling for Brentwood to give $2.4 million to Williamson County Schools in an effort to secure funding for school capital projects will be considered by City Commissioners at their next meeting on Monday, May 8.

The proposal to direct money from the city’s Adequate Facilities Tax Fund to the school district was discussed at the City Commission’s Thursday morning informational meeting. Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney was present, along with Brentwood city staff.

Looney presented the idea as concrete step the city could take to help convince Williamson County Commissioners to fund expansion projects at Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School.

“The county has indicated to me on multiple occasions that they have a short-term cash flow challenge, and that they’re fully prepared to approve the projects related to…Brentwood, but timing is the variable that they feel uncomfortable with,” Looney said. “I have no doubt that they will ultimately approve the project but in order for us to open in a timely fashion to meet the population needs at Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School we somehow have to help the county say yes on May 8.”

The County Commission will consider an “Intent to Fund” resolution at its Monday, May 8 meeting for $17.2 million to go toward the construction of a new building at BMS and BHS. That building will increase capacity at Brentwood High School from 1,628 to 2,000 students, according to a Brentwood City Commission agenda item.

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar explained how the money Brentwood might donate would be used by the school system.

“Dr. Looney’s ask to us is $2.4 million,” he said. “That number comes from about two years worth of equivalent debt service on the $17 million in bonds that are needed on this project.”

Looney said he thought this would help convince the county to approve funding.

“If you saw fit to help us with the principal interest payments for those first two years then I believe based on my conversations with [Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson], he would be inclined to support an approval on May 8 and get these projects up and running,” he said.

Anderson will attend the Brentwood City Commission’s Monday night meeting to swear in Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson to their new terms. Bednar suggested that the city could move up the item about the $2.4 million donation to the front of Monday’s agenda. That way, if the city did approve the gift, Anderson could go straight to the County Commission meeting and inform them of the decision.

Brentwood would be getting something in return for its contribution to the school system, other than a possibly greater chance of funding for school projects. City and school district staff have worked out a provisional plan that would allow the city to take advantage of certain school-owned athletic facilities.

For instance, if the resolution Monday night is approved and the city does give WCS the money, the Brentwood Parks & Recreation Department would be given access to the artificial turf field at BHS and the tennis courts at Ravenwood High School, when they were not in use for school activities. The city would also be given ownership of the land that the baseball and multi-purpose fields at Woodland Middle School sit on.

The city has also stipulated that its donation would be conditional, based on the following terms:

The County Commission has to approve an intent to fund for the BMS and BHS capital projects at its May 8 meeting.

2. The School Board has to approve Plan A zoning.

3. The city’s gift would be made in two parts: $2 million on or before June 30, 2017 and the other $400,000 on or before August 31, 2017.

City Commissioners seemed receptive to the plan.

“We as a city don’t have a school system, but we really believe that schools are a vital part of what we do in the city,” City Commissioner Betsy Crossley said. “We support them certainly with taxes and this is just another way for Brentwood to say the schools are very important to us.”

She added that she hoped the money would let County Commissioners know that “we have faith that you are going to do the right thing, and it’s going to benefit the kids of Brentwood.”

“I’m excited about the possibility of it, and I know we can work out the details,” Vice Mayor Jill Burgin said.

City Commissioner Rhea Little contrasted this plan with one that had been floated several weeks ago about dipping into the city’s reserve fund to help pay for school projects.

“We’re not taking form the general fund or the reserves or anything,” he said, later on Thursday. “It’s a good thing. We’re not double taxing anybody.”

City Commissioner Ken Travis said this plan shows that the city’s staff and elected officials have been working hard to come up with solutions for Brentwood students and parents.

“We couldn’t come forward until we had some of the details worked out, until we could find if it was doable,” he said of the plan. “We have not turned a blind eye to the schools at all. We have been trying to work this out, and this looks like a great solution to a problem all the commissioners want to fix.”

The Adequate Facilities Tax Fund comes from money raised by the county’s Adequate Schools Facility Tax, which went into effect in 2007. It collects $1 for every square foot of living space in new residential construction in the county. From that tax, 30 percent is distributed to municipalities based on population size.

Brentwood has collected almost $4 million for the fund through FY2016, according to the city agenda item to be considered Monday.

Of that $4 million, about $2.25 million has gone toward construction at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park. The city estimates that at the end of the fiscal year 2017, $2.35 million will be in the fund. This money has not been designated for any other use.