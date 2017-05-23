City Commissioners appointed to volunteer boards and commissions

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Every two years the Brentwood City Commission appoints some of its own to various city volunteer boards and commissions.

At Monday night’s commission meeting, the commissioners decided who would serve on which boards.

The commission majority is required to approve several board seats while the mayor fills in others. On Monday, several commissioners were reappointed to boards upon which they currently sit.

For instance, the commission chose Mark Gorman for another two-year term on the Environmental Advisory Board. Additionally, Betsy Crossley was selected to sit again on the Tree Board. Ken Travis was also appointed to sit for two more years on the Planning Commission.

“Enthusiastically I vote for you, and I appreciate you doing it,” Anne Dunn said to Travis in a tone suggesting she was not altogether unhappy for being passed over for that particular board.

Commissioners decided unanimously on these appointments. In one instance, however, two commissioners had their names in for the same board and a vote was held.

Both Regina Smithson and Rhea Little were in the running for the Park Board, which Little currently serves on. By a 4 to 3 vote, that seat will now go to Smithson.

The Historic Commission is a little different in that the mayor gets to make the appointment to that board.

“After much extensive deliberation I’d like to appoint Commissioner Dunn to the Historic Commission,” Mayor Jill Burgin said wryly. Dunn has long been the commissioner to serve on that board, and it was seemingly not in any doubt that she would serve on it again.

“We enthusiastically support you to that commission,” Travis said, amiably responding to Dunn’s remark from before.

The mayor also gets to decide who will represent the city on the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Regional Transportation Authority and the Greater Nashville Regional Council. Former mayor Regina Smithson had appointed Burgin to stand in for the city at the meetings of these organizations. Burgin announced that she would continue to do so in her new capacity as mayor. Burgin said she would also represent the city on the Williamson County Economic Council.

Finally, while one Planning Commission seat is taken by a sitting commissioner, the mayor has the authority to personally appoint another. Burgin chose to reappoint current Planning Commissioner Carole Crigger for an additional term.