City Commission approves $2.4 million gift to school district

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney heard the news and immediately left the room.

Brentwood’s City Commission had voted to give Williamson County Schools $2.4 million to help jumpstart expansion projects at Brentwood Middle and High Schools.

Anderson and Looney were hoping to make it in time to the Williamson County Commission’s meeting tell them the news. At that meeting, which started at the same time as Brentwood’s, the County Commission was set to vote on funding for the Brentwood school projects. The cost was an estimated $17.2 million overall.

As it turns out, the County Commission approved that funding Monday night. This clears the way for a new building at the Brentwood Middle and High campus and the Plan A rezoning outline.

Ahead of the unanimous vote, several commissioners voiced their thoughts on the contribution.

“This is just a further demonstration of the commitment that Brentwood has to Williamson County Schools,” Commissioner Betsy Crossley said. He then mentioned the funds that Brentwood has voluntarily given to local PTOs annually for over 30 years.

“I think it does help to prevent a lot of students having to move schools or school sections, which in a lot of people’s mind does uproot their lives,” Commissioner Rhea Little said. “I’m thankful to be part of a commission and city staff that tries to manage the money well so that we have this available.”

The idea of contributing $2.4 million to Williamson County Schools was first discussed publicly at the City Commission’s informational meeting on Thursday, May 8.

At that meeting, City Manager Kirk Bednar said that the money would come from the city’s Adequate Facilities Tax Fund. By the end of 2017’s Fiscal Year, that fund would contain said amount.

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney gave his opinion on the donation. He believes that it would have a positive influence on the County Commission’s consideration of the “Intent to Fund” resolution concerning Brentwood Middle and High.

“The county has indicated to me on multiple occasions that they have a short-term cash flow challenge, and that they’re fully prepared to approve the projects related to…Brentwood, but timing is the variable that they feel uncomfortable with,” Looney said. “I have no doubt that they will ultimately approve the project but in order for us to open in a timely fashion to meet the population needs at Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School we somehow have to help the county say yes on May 8.”

City Commissioners at the Thursday meeting voiced support for the proposal, prefiguring Monday night’s vote to approve the gift.

As Bednar pointed out Monday night, the city’s donation to WCS does not come without “a few strings attached.” The first of those strings was the County Commission’s approval of funding for the Brentwood school projects. That came Monday night. A second string demands that the Williamson County School Board approves Plan A rezoning. Another dictates that the donation be paid out in two parts to ensure enough money is in the Adequate Facilities Tax Fund to cover the cost.

Commissioner Ken Travis discussed some of the other terms of the donation Monday night.

“I’ve gotten several phone calls and emails wanting to know are we just giving them $2.4 million,” he said. “We’re not. There’s a quid pro quo there.”

He was referring to an agreement struck between the city and WCS. The agreement allows Brentwood’s Parks and Recreation Department to have access to school athletic fields when not in use for school activities.

In exchange for the gift, the city will be able to use Brentwood High School’s turf field and Ravenwood High School’s tennis courts. The city will also be transferred ownership of Woodland Middle School’s baseball and multi-purpose fields. This is, again, with the understanding that the school will have priority on the use of the fields.

Commissioner Regina Smithson urged Brentwood’s neighbors to consider using their own facilities tax dollars to help the school district.

“I would challenge the other cities in the county to get on board with this right now and us solve this problem sooner rather than later,” she said. “We know people move here for the schools and that’s what’s important, to stabilize the zoning districts…while this is such a big issue for us.”

Applause broke out when the City Commission voted to donate the $2.4 million.