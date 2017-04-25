Airbnbs, Library Board, new elementary school at Monday’s City Commission meeting

By LANDON WOODROOF

Proposed laws concerning Airbnbs in the state as well as a recently passed law dealing with local control of municipal library boards were both discussed at Brentwood’s Monday night City Commission meeting.

The rezoning of land on Split Log Road to SI-2 – Service Institution (Educational) to make way for a new elementary school was also given final approval.

Both the Airbnb and Library Board issues have generated commentary on the relationship between state and local governmental power recently in Brentwood.

The last time the Home Page reported on the Airbnb issue, the state Senate Commerce and Labor Committee had voted to recommend approval of a bill concerning short-term rentals. However, the vote came after an agreement that the bill be shorn of any language that would impinge on a local government’s ability to decide its own zoning and land use policies.

City Manager Kirk Bednar gave a further update on the House version of the Airbnb bill Monday night.

He said last week that the state House Local Government Committee considered the bill. They attempted to move it forward with the original land use provisions still intact. That effort, however, was unsuccessful.

“Thankfully, the amendment to put all those on there failed with a 6 to 6 vote, so that committee ended up passing the bill out in the same form as the senate bill, which essentially includes taxation-related rules but eliminates any restrictions on local governments’ ability to deal with short term rentals through the zoning ordinance,” he said.

The House bill, HB1020, is next on the agenda for the Finance, Ways & Means Subcommittee on Wednesday, April 26. Rep. Charles Sargent (R-Franklin) serves on this subcommittee and is the chair of the House Finance, Ways & Means Committee.

Bednar said he had spoken to Sargent about the bill.

“He felt like there was not going to be any effort to kind of go back and change something, so hopefully we’re on a path where those bills will be adopted as is without any local land use control restrictions in them,” Bednar said.

There was also some conversation about a recent law that limits municipal or county library board members to serve two consecutive terms. Those members are allowed to serve again after a three-year break.

In an article about the Library Board seeking new applicants, Commissioner Betsy Crossley said that the city had some questions about what exactly the law, which is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, meant for current board members.

“The question is…does that start July 1 and starting July 1 you can serve two terms, or does it retroactively apply to people who have already served two terms?” she asked.

City Attorney Roger Horner addressed the issue at the City Commission meeting. He said that it was the city’s understanding that people who had already served two terms would have to step down on July 1.

Crossley bemoaned the effect that this new legislation will have on Brentwood’s Library Board.

“It’s a real shame that the continuity of the board, which was functioning very, very well at a high level, is going to be disrupted by this legislation,” she said. Four of its seven members, including herself, will now be off the board beginning July 1.

The bill was not on the city’s radar, so the two-term limit came as something of a surprise to commissioners and city staff.

“Had we known earlier we might have worked with our legislators to try to get an exception for Williamson County or try to put some language in there allowing governing bodies to opt their cities out,” Horner said. “That’s something we might still consider doing next year.”

Commissioner Ken Travis supported that idea. “I would personally like to see us do that,” he said. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”

The state library board bill smacked of state interference to Mayor Regina Smithson.

“You think about everything from Airbnb to this library board,” she said. “The state has no business telling us what we could do with our zoning or what we should do with our library boards. It’s an overreach.”

Bednar said that the city Library Board does actually fall under the purview of state power, unlike many of city’s other boards.

“There is state legislation that creates certain authorities for libraries and library’s boards, so that is what opened the door for the state to take some action that they might not otherwise take relative to our other advisory boards,” he said. “So, unfortunately because of the nature of state law as it relates to libraries there was an opportunity to get this bill passed.”

At the meeting, the City Commission also gave final approval for the plan to rezone land on Split Log Road to make way for a new elementary school.

That rezoning request had already been approved on first reading by the City Commission, recommended by the Planning Commission, and gone through a public hearing.

The 69,000 square foot school is set to open in August 2018.