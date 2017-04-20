City Commission candidates talk schools, senior housing and density at Wednesday’s debate

By LANDON WOODROOF

Schools, density, and senior housing were some of the most talked about subjects at the Brentwood City Commission candidate debate, held Wednesday night at the LBMC headquarters in Brentwood.

The debate featured all four candidates vying for Brentwood’s three open City Commission seats in the upcoming May 2 municipal election.

The event was moderated by WAKM AM-950’s Tom Lawrence. Questions were posed by the Brentwood Home Page’s managing editor, Mark Cook, and the Williamson Herald’s managing editor, Kerri Bartlett.

The first question of the evening revolved around the current funding woes affecting Williamson County Schools. Rhea Little recently suggested that the City of Brentwood conduct a feasibility study examining whether it made sense for the city to organize its own school district. The candidates were asked whether they favored such a plan.

John Byers said that although a new Brentwood school district might be a longterm solution worth exploring at some point, he found the idea premature.

“My objective is that we get funding now because we need it now for our school systems,” he said. Noting that the Williamson County Commission will decide on funding for an expansion at Brentwood Middle and High Schools at its May 8 meeting, Byers said the better course of action would be to look at options for securing that funding.

He also called into question the timing of Little’s suggestion.

“I feel that was an attempt to, we are in election season, I’m not sure if that was the thinking of it,” Byers said.

Little rejected the notion that his call for a feasibility study was motivated by anything other than a desire to respond to the concerns of his constituents.

“As I’ve gone to these different parent meetings…I kept being asked, is it feasible, and kept being presented with data that it might be feasible, and I thought it might be best to seek the truth,” Little said. “I think seeking the truth in any situation is good. It helps us have informed decisions.”

Little was careful to emphasize that his call for a feasibility study did not reflect any personal desire for a separate school system. He said he had long thought the costs of such a school system would likely be prohibitive.

Mark Gorman noted that a new school district is something that Brentwood had investigated in the past. “Perhaps it is time to do a study and revisit it,” he said.

He also, though, strove to put the focus on present concerns. “We need to talk about here and now,” Gorman said.

In an effort to guarantee funding for the Plan A capital projects at Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High, Gorman said he had been contacting County Commissioners who represent districts in cities other than Brentwood in recent weeks. He said he had received positive feedback from the commissioners on his calls for funding. For now, he thinks focusing on the funding is the way to go.

“I think they need to be given the opportunity to go through the process and do their due diligence before we rush in on that,” Gorman said, of the County Commissioners.

The idea that Brentwood should let the County Commissioners do their jobs in the current funding debate was also advocated by Regina Smithson.

“I think we really should give the county an opportunity on May 8 to fund Plan A,” she said. “That’s absolutely what we want. I think they’ll do the right thing and vote for the funding for that.”

She said she would be open to hearing citizens’ views on a new school district feasibility study, but underlined that such a study would have no impact as to Plan A funding. She said getting that funding was her main focus as far as schools were concerned at the moment, because it is her “desire to keep the kids in Brentwood in Brentwood schools.”

Schools came up as a topic of conversation again when the candidates were asked if they would support having the City of Brentwood contribute more of its own money to help fund school infrastructure projects. The city already gives money annually to help fund PTO needs at Brentwood’s public schools.

Byers brought up a couple of ideas related to additional funding from Brentwood at the city’s last commission meeting. Those included the city raising additional funds for schools via a sales tax increase and possibly dipping into the city’s reserves to find extra funding.

“I just want to see us get off the sidelines and engage in this conversation,” he said.

Both Gorman and Little brought attention to the proportionality of Brentwood’s tax contributions to Williamson County Schools.

“We give a disproportionate amount to the county for the schools,” Gorman said, asserting again that he thought the County Commissioners should be the ones given a chance to fund the city’s school projects.

Little illustrated the point of how much the city currently does contribute to schools. For every $10,000 of property tax a Brentwood resident pays, he said, $6,600 goes to Williamson County Schools. He also said that, based on his calculations, Brentwood students represented 30 percent of the WCS population, but that Brentwood residents paid 39 percent of the local option taxes and fees that fund the schools.

“I think our County Commission is striving and on May 8 I feel like they will come up with a solution to handle Brentwood High School’s situation,” he said.

Smithson expressed pride in the money that the city is able to voluntarily contribute to WCS each year: $60,000 per high school, $20,000 per middle school and $10,000 per elementary school.

Senior housing was another subject that candidates addressed at the debate. The question posed was about the options for empty nesters in Brentwood who want to downsize.

Smithson said that the City Commission had spent months exploring this issue a couple of years ago and that it had come to the conclusion that such housing was simply not affordable in Brentwood, especially given the city’s requirements for one-acre density.

“The bottom line ended up being because of the price of land in Brentwood, which is a big plus because all of our home values and appraisals are very high…the bottom line is that you might be able to move down to a smaller house, but you might not be able to dollar-wise move down,” she said.

The previous studies by the commission on the topic were also referenced by Gorman and Little.

“After talking with many residents the overwhelming feedback was we would like something more senior friendly, but we are not willing to risk breaking the zoning in Brentwood for affordable senior housing,” Gorman said.

“As we studied and researched over several months…it became obvious to me that there was no way to do a cost effective solution at this point because of the great value that Brentwood has, and of its land,” Little said.

Both Gorman and Little added that they would be willing to look into the issue again in the future.

Byers said that the issue of senior housing was an opportunity for Brentwood to think differently than it had in the past.

“This is an issue that’s very pressing on Brentwood,” he said. “We’ve got to lean in to these conversations. We’ve got to consider options. We’ve got to challenge the way we’ve always thought in this regard, because these residents have helped build Brentwood to what it is today and if they want an option to stay here it’s our job as a commission to give it to them.”

The city’s long-held policy of one-acre density was an issue that popped up again and again throughout the night. In one instance, it was actually raised in reference to whether the city would change that policy to accommodate more senior housing and workforce housing.

Smithson said she would consider a special senior housing zoning classification, but not one for workforce housing.

“Altering the one-acre density is not an option for me,” she said. “That’s the reason we have fewer kids in our schools than other communities.”

She expressed the view that the whole notion of affordable housing to accommodate less expensive homes for workers or seniors was not something that should be considered a priority for the city.

“As we worked hard all these years and got to where we can afford more, we were happy to move to a more affluent neighborhood and I’m glad of that,” she said. “I make no apologies for us having the land value we have here and staying with it.”

Byers extolled the one-acre lot density, noting that he has lived on one-acre lots since moving to Brentwood, but left open the possibility that the issue of senior housing might be an area where an exception could be made.

“I have no plans should I get this position to make any changes to that unless…we have a discussion around this senior housing issue,” he said. “If we put certain contingencies on age in certain areas, I think there’s a conversation to be had there.”

Gorman was succinct in his thoughts on the matter.

“Altering the one acre zoning in Brentwood? No,” he stated. He said that the city was already near sewer capacity now.

“We can’t overrun that infrastructure or else Brentwood becomes undesirable,” he said.

One-acre density also appeared sacrosanct for Little. “Brentwood is very special and that one acre density is a cornerstone of it being special,” he said.

Density also figured into a discussion of commercial development in the city, especially as far as Maryland Farms is concerned.

The question was raised as to whether or not Maryland Farms needed work to keep it “viable and desirable” for businesses.

“Maryland Farms is alive and well,” Gorman said. “Is there opportunity to improve some of the buildings in Maryland Farms? Yes, absolutely.”

For Gorman, though, that did not mean that the area needed a greater density of development. “We have overrun infrastructure and that will hurt business more than anything,” he said.

Little put forth a similar opinion on the subject. He said,“I feel the traffic issues in Maryland Farms especially going to Old Hickory….is such that expansion or higher density in Maryland Farms at this time would not be wise.”

Smithson also raised concerns about additional traffic that could be generated in Maryland Farms due to added development there.

“I think Maryland Farms is very viable,” she said. “The owners of the different buildings, some of them are updating on the inside. I think it would be a very, very bad traffic situation, even worse than we have, to add any more occupancy in Maryland Farms.”

Byers argued that appropriate density does not necessarily equal traffic, if that density is part of a sound plan. He had in mind something more akin to Hill Center or City Park in Maryland Farms.

“We have to stop viewing developers as enemies, and we’ve gotta start viewing them as partners,” he said. “Not to develop every square inch of Brentwood—quite frankly I don’t know that we need to build anything else—but let’s look at what we’ve got. And there’s an opportunity for Maryland Farms to become a longterm sustainable asset for our city.”

The debate was organized by the Williamson Herald, WAKM AM-950, Brentwood Home Page, Williamson Inc. and LBMC.

To hear more from the debate, including the candidates’ answers to questions about green space, neighborhood connectivity and more, watch the entire debate on Brentwood Home Page’s Facebook page.