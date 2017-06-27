City Commission OKs development plans for two Brentwood subdivisions

Photo: An image projected at Monday’s City Commission meeting showing the side-by-side Ragsdale and Reserve at Raintree Forest project plans.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Two residential development plans that would bring an additional 184 homes to Brentwood were approved by the City Commission Monday night.

The plans, for the upcoming Ragsdale subdivision as well as the next phase of the Reserve at Raintree Forest subdivision, were considered by Brentwood’s Planning Commission at its June 6 meeting. The Planning Commission recommended approval of both plans.

The larger of the two developments is the Reserve at Raintree Forest. While a good portion of that subdivision has already been developed, the plan passed Monday adds 113 new homes on to the area. Those homes will sit on 282 acres.

Brentwood Planning and Codes Director Jeff Dobson explained some of the history of this project.

Commissioners approved the current plan for the property back in June 2006, but the part of that plan dealing with development on the hillside is not consistent with the relevant city zoning code, Dobson said.

A further plan was brought before the planning commission in 2016 that called for 19 lots on the hilltop, which contains the highest point in the city.

The plan approved Monday will allow just two developments on the hillside. Developers have donated 100 surrounding acres on the hilltop to the Land Trust of Tennessee as a conservation easement.

“This has been a two-year effort,” Shawn Henry, an attorney for the developers, said. “When the Planning Commission saw this last august they saw the 19 proposed lots and there was significant concern about that hilltop, so my client deferred in order to find out what to do with that hilltop.”

Henry said that at the beginning of this year developers reached out to residents and homeowners associations near the development site to get their feedback on the project.

He said the solution represented by the current plan was one that has pleased neighboring homeowners and will preserve the integrity of the land.

“This OSRD plan protects and preserves that hilltop and allows a reasonable development for those two homes,” he said.

City Commissioners were impressed with the steps taken by the developers and the plan presented on their behalf Monday night.

“I think that’s a nice solution you all have worked out up there,” City Commissioner Anne Dunn said.

City Commissioner Regina Smithson mentioned a note she had received from residents near the new development.

“She really was thankful for the way you have handled this and the solution you have come up with,” Smithson said.

The second development plan approved Monday is for a property adjacent to the Reserve at Raintree Forest subdivision. This new 71 lot subdivision will be called Ragsdale.

Like the Reserve at Raintree Forest project, commissioners had previously considered this plan. A revised version of the plan was presented Monday night, however, due to changes in the original occasioned by the status of a historic home on the site.

The Fly-Wilburn House was built in 1860 and was dismantled and moved by its owner in 2015. A previous version of the Ragsdale development plan identified a 3-acre tract of land that the home would be rebuilt on.

Talks between developers and the home’s owners, however, have broken down and the historic house is no longer a part of the development plan.

“Don’t even ask,” Dunn, a city commissioner as well as a Historic Commission member with a long history of familiarity with this project, said when asked to comment. “I would not comment because it is so convoluted, I don’t think you could even explain it. It’s beyond repair in more ways than one.”

The Ragsdale plan approved Monday calls for 71 lots on 107 acres. This subdivision is located about half a mile north of the intersection of Ragsdale Road and Sunset Road.