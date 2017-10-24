CITY COMMISSION PREVIEW: Maryland Farms Greenway, library renaming, new police headquarters

By LANDON WOODROOF

A final vote on rezoning the Maryland Farms Greenway to allow for a trail to be built as well as a decision on whether or not to rename the Brentwood Library are among the top agenda items at this week’s City Commission meeting.

Also on the agenda is an agreement with an architectural firm to begin an initial study of a proposed new Brentwood Police Department headquarters on Heritage Way.

This week’s City Commission meeting is Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND FARMS GREENWAY TRAIL

The City Commission has approved this rezoning ordinance on first reading, and the Planning Commission recommended its approval earlier this month. On Thursday, the City Commission will consider the issue again on a second and final reading.

Trails are currently prohibited on the 20-acre Maryland Farms Greenway, which runs along the edge of the Meadowlake and Iroquois Estates subdivisions, separating them from the Maryland Farms office park.

As city officials have explained at past meetings on the issue, when Brentwood acquired the greenway in the mid-1990s it did not have much experience with developing trail systems near residential areas. Consequently, concerns about safety resulted in the city putting special restrictions on the use of the greenway.

Since that time, though, trails have been built near other residential areas in town with no noticeable impact on the safety of nearby residents.

“It hasn’t become a safety problem in those areas,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said at the ordinance’s first reading in September. “It is an amenity that adds to the value of the property in those neighborhoods that have that connectivity.”

Homeowners who live adjacent to the greenway have spoken both in favor of and against the proposal to allow a trail to be built on the greenway. For the most part, those in favor have spoken positively of the increased connectivity a trail spanning the east and west sides of Maryland Farms would have. Those opposed have cited privacy and safety concerns.

Residents whose homes do not back up to the greenway have been overwhelmingly in favor of the ordinance at public meetings.

LIBRARY RENAMING

Earlier this month, the Library Board voted to endorse renaming the Brentwood Library to meet the terms of a 30-year-old will. O’Delle Holt’s will called for half of the proceeds from a sale of family land on Crockett Road to go to the city for library funding if the city renamed the library after her late husband, John P. Holt. The family land was sold last year and is now the site of the new Witherspoon subdivision.

The Library Board gave its approval to rename the library the John P. Holt Brentwood Library in order to get that money.

The resolution under consideration Thursday evening would formally authorize the renaming of the library and the acceptance of the money from Holt’s will. It would also set aside some of that money to be used for redesigning the library logos and signs to reflect the new name.

NEW POLICE HEADQUARTERS

The City Commission will consider an agreement to do initial work and design related to a possible new Brentwood Police Department headquarters on city-owned property on Heritage Way.

BPD Chief Jeff Hughes has argued a new police headquarters is necessary to improve response times and overcrowding issues. The current headquarters at City Hall is not centrally located within the city and Hughes said that can negatively affect response times. The amount of congestion around Maryland Way adds to those response times. There are also concerns about overcrowding at City Hall as well as worries about the safety of police cars parked behind the building, among other things.

The agreement under review Thursday night would allot $200,000 to study a new headquarters. According to city documents, the agreement with Kennon Calhoun Workshop would provide four services: an expanded needs assessment, a site evaluation, schematic design work and a project cost estimate and schedule.