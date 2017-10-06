CITY COMMISSION PREVIEW: Final decision on fire station site, public hearing for Maryland Farms trail

By LANDON WOODROOF

FIRE STATION SITE SECOND READING: At Monday’s meeting, the City Commission will consider, on second and final reading, an ordinance to accept land in the Tuscany Hills development for use as a future fire station site.

Several city commissioners seemed skeptical of the proposal at Thursday morning’s City Commission briefing.

The plan for the city to accept 3.13 acres of open space in the development to build a fire station on at some point in the future has run into opposition from Tuscany Hills residents at prior city meetings, including the most recent Planning Commission meeting.

City Commissioner Anne Dunn said she could see why some residents had a problem with this idea.

The site “was part of their open space, and then the developer couldn’t use it the way he wanted to, and so he said, ‘Well, let’s give it to the city,’” she said. “I mean I can understand how they might feel the rug is being pulled out from under them.”

City staff had contacted developers about donating the lot to the city given the growing need for a new fire station in the southeast part of town. Brentwood Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss has repeatedly mentioned lagging response times in this area as a sign that residents would be better served by having a station closer to them.

City Manager Kirk Bednar said the city would not have been inclined to purchase the 3.13 acres because of its challenging topography. It sits about 50 to 60 feet higher than the adjacent part of Tuscany Hills, which is currently undeveloped.

City Commissioner Regina Smithson said she wanted to know if the cost of engineering the site to suit a fire station would be much cheaper than just buying one outright.

“By the time you put all the improvements and everything in this lot could we have used that money and gone out and found a more desirable lot for a fire station?” she asked.

Bednar said he did not think purchasing a lot would be cheaper, but admitted he was not sure, as the city has not conducted any engineering or surveying work on the lot.

“In our view we were trying to acquire a piece of land before those homes were ever platted or available to sale so that anyone who bought in this section would certainly know there was a fire station there,” Bednar said. There was also the issue of increasing land scarcity in this part of town. The city was interested in securing a site while it still had the chance.

Another positive of this site in the city’s view was its location, next to the intersection of Ragsdale Road and Split Log Road. As Bednar explained, if it was much farther up Ragsdale Road then it would start getting closer to Station Four on Sunset Road. Farther east on Split Log Road, and it would get closer to the city limits, which would limit its coverage area.

City Commissioner Mark Gorman said he thinks more options will arise for a new fire station site.

“I think there will be other opportunities down the road with other developments,” he said. When those situations arise, Gorman said the city could “get in front of” the issue and “engage the developer and say, ‘This is what we want to do,’ and perhaps find something that is a better opportunity.”

The City Commission had approved the land donation on first reading at the end of August. Whatever the commissioners decide at Monday’s meeting, several people at the briefing said the discussion around the fire station site has been a useful one.

“At least we have a location now in the future for any future developments,” City Engineer Steve Foster said. “I think it’s been good.”

City Commissioner Ken Travis said he hoped this process would spur the city to step up its attempts to find the best possible site for a new fire station.

“What this says to me, though, is that if this isn’t the perfect piece of property, we need to focus and get the perfect piece of property right now even if we have to buy it and it sits there,” he said.

MARYLAND FARMS GREENWAY TRAIL PUBLIC HEARING: A rezoning ordinance to remove restrictions on the use of the Maryland Farms Greenway has already received the approval of the City Commission on first reading and the recommendation of the Planning Commission. On Monday night, there will be a public hearing on the issue.

At this past Monday’s Planning Commission hearing, a number of Brentwood residents shared their thoughts on the plan. Voices in favor of the trail and in opposition to the trail spoke out.

Commissioners discussed the topic some at Thursday morning’s briefing.

Commissioner Anne Dunn said she was in favor of trying to mitigate some of the disruption that might occur to homeowners neighboring the trail, perhaps by planting trees to shield residents’ privacy.

She also made the point that many of the city’s trail systems have been built beside preexisting residential areas.

“We wouldn’t have any trails if we said we’re never going to change what was there when people actually moved in,” she said.

Mayor Jill Burgin said the city has been sensitive to the concerns of residents in the past when change was deemed necessary.

“Communities change and needs change, and I think the city has done a lot to really be accommodating to try to make those changes as least impactful as possible on residents,” she said.

The City Commission will consider this rezoning ordinance on second and final reading at its Thursday, Oct. 26 meeting.