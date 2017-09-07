CITY COMMISSION PREVIEW: Maryland Farm Greenway on the agenda for Monday

By LANDON WOODROOF

Maryland Farms Greenway

Discussions have been going on for a while now about a proposed trail in Maryland Farms that would link Maryland Way Park, just next to Hill Center Brentwood, to Powell Park and Granny White Pike.

The city’s Bike and Pedestrian Ad Hoc Committee recommended the creation of this trail in its August 2016 report, saying, among other things, that the trail would help connect neighborhoods west of Granny White Pike with the city center and would help reduce traffic in Maryland Farms.

Funding is actually set aside for the trail on the city’s latest six-year Capital Improvements Program, which lists prioritized capital projects. In the CIP, $300,000 in FY 2018 and $150,000 in FY 2019 is set aside for trail construction, provided that the City Commission approves the creation of the trail.

Before that can happen, though, the city will have to contend with some restrictions that were put in place when Brentwood acquired the 20-acre Maryland Farms Greenway in the mid-1990s, according to the agenda item for Monday’s meeting.

One of those limits potential uses of the greenway: “No facilities, structures or equipment shall be placed on site, including but not limited to picnic tables, walking paths, athletic fields or facilities, restrooms, etc.”

In order to move the project along at this point, the City Commission will have to amend the greenway’s original zoning ordinance to allow for a trail system to be built there.

City Manager Kirk Bednar said at Thursday morning’s City Commission Informational Session that the city held two community meetings last fall with Meadowlake residents to get their feelings on the proposed trail.

He said a slight majority of people whose property backs up to the greenway supported the trail, while a large majority of those from other parts of the neighborhood support the trail.

Those not in favor of the trail system most commonly cited safety concerns as their reason.

Tuscany Hills

Several items related to Tuscany Hills, including the possible dedication of land by developers to the city for use as a potential fire station site, are likely to be deferred at Monday’s meeting. The Planning Commission voted to defer on the land dedication issue at its Tuesday night meeting after some negative feedback from Tuscany Hills residents. It also deferred on a revised preliminary plan for the subdivision.

On the subject of the land dedication for the new fire station site, at Thursday’s City Commission Informational Session, Bednar said a meeting had been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 at City Hall to discuss the issue with residents.