City Commission rejects land donation for future fire station

Photo: Tuscany Hills resident Shaun Larson speaks after presenting the City Commission with a model he build in an attempt to illustrate the possible impacts of a new fire station in his neighborhood.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Residents of the Tuscany Hills subdivision came to Brentwood’s City Hall Monday night armed with conviction, petitions and, in one case, a detailed, hand-crafted model of a section of their neighborhood. All were put to use in opposition to a proposal that would have seen the city accept a 3.13-acre lot from developers to serve as the future site of a new fire station.

In the end, the City Commission agreed with the residents and voted unanimously to reject the proposal. Like several of the residents, commissioners explained their disapproval of the proposal by citing concerns both with the process by which the plan was drawn up and with the topography of the land in question.

Some of the Tuscany Hills residents who spoke Monday night had voiced their criticism of the plan in prior meetings.

“The proposal is wrong, and you can prevent this building form being constructed on this unsuitable site,” Bob Chipkevich told the commission. While he expressed support for a new fire station in southeast Brentwood, he said that the topography of this lot was all wrong. He worried about all the work that would be necessary to make construction of the station feasible on the lot, which sits 50 to 60 feet above the neighborhood below.

Renee Bielski expressed dismay that neither developers nor anyone from the city had sought the approval of Tuscany Hills residents before moving forward. She said that this 3.13 acres was always intended to be open space. It would be wrong to change that now, she said. Like Chipkevich, though, she spoke in favor of a fire station nearby, just not at this site.

“I do believe we can still have a fire house that will cut response time for the fire department on a parcel of property that is not in a nearly completed residential community, one that won’t tower 50 or 60 feet above the houses below it, one that won’t be located 100 feet from the houses nearby,” she said. She said that although the land was free for the city, the cost to residents “would be decreased green space, unwanted noise and decreased property values.”

Over the past couple of weeks, some Tuscany Hills residents undertook a petition campaign in their neighborhood against the fire station idea. Chris Locke said that residents got the opinions of 95 households in the neighborhood. Of those, he said, 88 were opposed to the proposal.

“Brentwood was built by doing it the right way,” he said. “Let’s continue doing it the right way and find an alternate spot for this firehouse.”

The most unique addition to the Tuscany Hills residents’ presentation came in the form of a handmade model. Shaun Larson made the detailed model and presented it to City Commissioners. Larson’s model intended to demonstrate the disruption to this part of the neighborhood by the construction of the fire station.

“We think the community would not only suffer from aesthetics, but we’re also going to incur elevated road noise from acceleration at the intersection of Split Log and Ragsdale there simply from the loss of trees in that area,” he said.

“Did you build dioramas when you were in school,” Commissioner Anne Dunn asked Larson.

“Maybe a couple,” he said.

“I bet you got A’s,” she said.

Dunn spoke early in the meeting about what she viewed as serious shortcomings in the way the city handled this whole fire station site proposal.

“Usually we meet to death on things with residents,” she said. “We dropped the ball on this.”

She said that the city should have sought feedback from the community earlier in the process. She suggested that if it had done so the proposal would never have made it this far.

Despite those criticisms, she maintained that no one had intentionally tried to go against the wishes of residents.

“Even though I think it was well intended on everybody’s part, it’s just one of those things,” she said. “Even a finely-tuned machine breaks down sometimes.”

Commissioner Mark Gorman said that the proposal considered Monday night was clearly not best for the city or Tuscany Hills residents.

“We do need a fire station out there, but we need to take the time and do it right and find the right location,” he said. “It’s something our residents need, and it’s a public safety issue. This just isn’t the appropriate site.”

Other commissioners said that they hoped the failure of this proposal would only increase the city’s determination to find the right place for the station.

“We just have to put our nose back to the grindstone, and the staff is committed to that,” Commissioner Ken Travis said.

“We’ll get a fire station out that way,” he said. “We have to. We have to protect our citizens.”

Commissioner Rhea Little agreed.

“The good thing about this is that we brought attention that we definitely need a fire station there, and I think it will cause us to have extreme diligence on trying to find a piece of property out there to build on,” he said.

The need for a fifth city fire station and fire district has been propounded by Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department Chief Brian Goss numerous times over the past few months. He has said that response times to southeast Brentwood are lagging due to greater development and traffic in that area. Slower response times, he has argued, can lead to worse outcomes in the event of a medical or fire-related emergency.