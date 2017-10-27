City Commission votes to allow trails on Maryland Farms Greenway

By LANDON WOODROOF

A new trail could be coming to Maryland Farms thanks to the City Commission’s approval of a rezoning ordinance at its Thursday night meeting.

The commission voted 4 to 2 to amend special restrictions that had been put in place on the Maryland Farms Greenway when it was first acquired by the city in the mid-1990s. Those restrictions had, among other things, prohibited the construction of trails on the 20-acre greenway.

The rezoning ordinance approved Thursday night has been the subject of impassioned debate at several public meetings in recent weeks. While some residents have applauded the idea of a trail on the greenway, seeing it as an important step in the establishment of greater connectivity on the city’s west side, other residents view a trail there both as a betrayal and a threat to their privacy and security.

The debate among the City Commissioners in many ways tracked along these lines. Those who voted in favor of the ordinance emphasized the good they believe the Maryland Farms Greenway trail could do for a large part of the Brentwood community. Those who voted against it stressed the sanctity of existing zoning regulations and the concerns of individual homeowners who oppose a greenway trail.

Several Brentwood residents spoke Thursday night on the issue.

Sandra Malone lives in a home that backs right up to the greenway. She adamantly opposes the idea of a trail. She is concerned about privacy, safety, and possible drainage issues she fears the trail could worsen.

“Bikeways are great, walkways are great, but what you are doing is you’re putting our homes, not our houses, our homes, where we live where we eat our dinner, where we sleep, at risk,” Malone said.

She worries about people in the Maryland Farms commercial area wandering along the trail near her backyard.

“It is a very, very big concern,” she said. “And we were promised, we were told that would be a buffer zone. That was for our safety.”

Meadowlake Jim Witherspoon shares Malone’s concerns.

“I’m totally against this rezoning of the greenway property,” he said. “I walked it today. My property is exposed. All we have is an old rotten picket fence and the rusted barbwire fence protecting us. This area was supposed to be a buffer. With this walkway there’s no longer gonna be a buffer.”

Other residents including Lee Luton and Betty O’Neil also spoke in opposition to the plan.

Richard Hunter was in favor of the ordinance.

He served on the city’s Ad Hoc Bike and Pedestrian Committee, an organization whose final report recommended the construction of a trail on the greenway. He expressed the hope that Brentwood could become a city that was more inter-connected, “where we can walk and bike safely, where our kids can get to school safely.” Hunter said he saw the greenway trail as a critical piece of the puzzle to solve the city’s connectivity issues.

Taj Woolf lives in a home that backs up to the greenway. She again showed her support for a possible greenway trail at the meeting. However, she also expressed sympathy for her neighbors who felt differently.

“I really have faith that you will work with my neighbors who have concerns about their privacy and all of that to come up with a good solution that will please them,” she told the commissioners. “But I think it’s something important that we need to do, and I sure would like to see it happen.”

Later in the meeting, the commissioners each took time to explain their views and their votes on the ordinance.

Vice Mayor Mark Gorman took the side of the residents opposed to the ordinance.

“There is a need and desire for connectivity in this area,” he said. “I don’t believe that this is the best solution for that because in 1997 the City Commission that was here at that time made a promise to the residents and that promise was no path in your backyard.”

He said his view might be different if the residents who would be most impacted by the trail were all in favor of it. Given the fact that some of those people are dead set against the idea, though, Gorman said that the city should not move forward with the rezoning ordinance.

“There are different folks from around the city, call it the greater good, that have an interest in seeing this go through, but it’s not in their backyard,” he said.

Commissioner Ken Travis said that his opinion of the ordinance was directly affected by the residents who spoke at the meeting Thursday night.

“I thought I had my mind made up until I came in here tonight and listened to everybody,” he said. “I actually really believe in connectivity. I believe in bike paths…but I also believe in the rights of the people that live there.”

He said he might be able to support the ordinance in the future, but thought it premature to approve it Thursday night given the concerns of the residents nearby.

“I feel bad saying we’re going to take care of the privacy, we’ll take care of the flooding/water issues that we have,” he said. “I’d like to see a little bit more done on that before I said yes to it.”

When Gorman mentioned the “greater good” he was echoing the term Commissioner Anne Dunn had used to explain her support for the ordinance. She agreed with Gorman that special zoning restrictions “do mean something, should mean something,” but said “sometimes there’s a greater good.”

“This is not a moneymaking commercial project,” she said of the proposed trail on the greenway. “There is nobody that’s going to walk away from there richer because of anything. This is strictly a public, community good.”

Dunn said the greenway offered a unique opportunity for the city to do something about connectivity on land that it owns.

“Given the limited amount of property we actually own I just think if we have any vision whatsoever how can we say we are going to vote against this,” she said. “That opportunity is not going to come again.”

Mayor Jill Burgin said that the city has learned a lot about trails since those restrictions were put in place back in the 1990s. And what it has learned has allayed some of the security and privacy concerns that were expressed back then.

“Now we have 20 or so years experience with extensive trails through our community and parks in our community,” she said. “Our police department can attest that the threat problem on the public trails is very, very, very low. We’ve had great experience with trails going in and through neighborhoods in Brentwood.”

Burgin also voiced the hope that moving the project forward would allow city engineers and other professionals to go in and take a look at some of the issues, like drainage, that negatively impact a number of residents who live near the greenway.

There is still much work to be done before a trail would actually get built on the greenway. As City Manager Kirk Bednar explained, the city has held off doing any serious engineering or design work on the project due to the special restrictions that were in place.

Thursday night’s vote basically clears the way for more planning to be done. Bednar said that city staff will try their best to work with homeowners to come up with solutions to their privacy and security concerns. However, he also acknowledged that there is probably no one solution that will please everyone.

Commissioners Jill Burgin, Betsy Crossley, Anne Dunn and Regina Smithson voted in favor of the ordinance, which was amended to include a Planning Commission suggestion that trail access be prohibited after 9 p.m. Commissioners Mark Gorman and Ken Travis voted against it. Commissioner Rhea Little was absent.