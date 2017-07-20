City Farmhouse grows into a lifestyle brand

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Where some people are a jack-of-all-trades, Kim Leggett has transformed her business into a jack-of-all-business.

It’s an antique shop. It’s a marketing agency. It’s an event locale. It’s a learning center.

“City Farmhouse wears a lot of different hats,” Leggett said. “We’re a lifestyle brand.”

City Farmhouse, located in The Factory at Franklin, started 25 years ago as an antique mall in Memphis. Since then, Leggett and her husband, David, have relocated to Franklin and transformed the business.

Between her Facebook and Instagram, she has more than 200,000 followers. Leggett has written books and her book “City Farmhouse Style” will be released in September, she said.

Next week, she will host her first business workshop on social media branding and social media photography. It will be a two-day workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 28 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 29 in the store. There will also be an encore session on photography Sunday.

She said she wants to give back to Franklin with the workshops.

“We want to take what we learned and share it with the community,” she said. The class is limited to just 25 people, so that there can be an intimate atmosphere of learning, she said.

Leggett even does interior design and one of her projects was designing the Puckett’s restaurant location in Chattanooga. City Farmhouse has been highlighted in publications from Country Living to Garden and Gun to Parade Magazine.

She rents her shop out at The Factory, where she has been for three years, as a venue space for special occasions. She said even with all the different avenues her business is going, they will always be an antique store at the core.

“Picking for antiques is in our blood and that will never go away,” she said.

Each year, the Leggett holds The Fling, a three-day event selling antiques. She also holds two events in June and October called City Farmhouse Pop-up Fairs that have more than 70 vendors. The fairs have been recognized by several publications as one of the premier antique events in the country.

And, if anyone comes by the store at The Factory, they may encounter a surprise.

“We have a little secret room we stash away our antique picks,” Leggett said. “People love it.”

