Brentwood gives annual donations to public schools, recreational groups

Photo: Principals from Brentwood elementary schools with a presentation check from the city. Also pictured are Brentwood City Commissioners, WCS Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney, Williamson County Board of Education Chairman Gary Anderson and WCBOE member Sheila Cleveland.

By LANDON WOODROOF

For more than 30 years now, the City of Brentwood has given each public school within the city thousands of dollars annually to help cover costs for supplies and other wish list items that may fall within budgetary funding gaps.

The city also has made annual donations to local recreational organizations that provide services to Brentwood residents, such as the YMCA and the Brentwood Blaze.

On Monday night, City Commissioners and staff presented checks to the principals of area schools and representatives from select Brentwood organizations to make good on that annual commitment once again.

In total, the city contributed $225,000 to schools this year and $87,000 to recreation programs. The school total consists of $60,000 to each high school in the city, $15,000 to each middle school and $10,000 to each elementary school. Since the donations started in 1986, the city has given over $5.2 million to local schools.

“Tonight is a very special night,” Mayor Jill Burgin said at the beginning of Monday’s meeting. “We enjoy this meeting very much because this is a meeting where we get to make a presentation to our local school principals at schools that serve Brentwood residents and also to some of our service providers here.”

Commissioner Rhea Little explained how the school funds are typically used year after year.

“This is a nice extra that the PTOs can spend,” he said. “It may be an athletic thing, it may be an academic thing, it may be a computer thing one year, it may be something different the next.”

Commissioner Anne Dunn expressed the view that the city’s annual gifts to recreational organizations are not so much donations as payments for services provided.

“We use the word donation, but with the service groups its in lieu of the city having to provide these programs,” she said. “It serves us very, very well not to have a separate football program or to run our own senior citizens center. So it’s money well spent, and we feel like we get the maximum bang for our bucks from these groups because they’re so dedicated to what they do.”

The Brentwood Blaze, the Brentwood Ball Club, the Brentwood YMCA and FiftyForward Martin Center were the recipients of the service provider gifts.

After some comments from commissioners, representatives of each service group and principals from Brentwood schools all took to the floor to thank the city for the donations and to briefly explain how they planned to use the money this year.

A Brentwood Blaze representative said the youth football and cheerleading group tries each year to put money back into the fields it plays and practices on.

Bobby Hullett, representing the Brentwood Ball Club, likewise said that money received would probably go to field maintenance and improvements at the group’s ballfields.

Principals or assistant principals from each Brentwood school set to receive money also spoke at the meeting.

Many of them highlighted how the money they receive from the city will be put to use in upgrading each school’s — and each student’s — technological capabilities.

“We have typically spent the money on technology, technology, technology,” Lipscomb Elementary School Principal Michelle Contich said. She said that the school was getting closer to realizing its goal of having one electronic device per student.

Edmondson Elementary School Principal Trent Satterfield also pointed to technology as a priority for his school.

“Right now our big focus is on technology and trying to keep up with the times and replacing a lot of our SMART Boards with interactive boards,” he said. “We’re buying Chromebooks as fast as we can get them because we are going to online testing.”

Brentwood High School Principal Kevin Keidel talked about a number of different programs that city funding has helped support in the past.

“We spend it on our forensics program, model UN, youth legislature,” he said. “We do it for our fine arts program. The band instruments are incredibly costly. For a student to spend $3,000 on an instrument, it’s not reasonable to request that.”