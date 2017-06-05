City moving to facilitate middle school, high school campus master plans

By LANDON WOODROOF

The city of Brentwood is taking initial steps to facilitate the expansion and renovation of the Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School campuses.

The work is part of a series of campus improvements at existing schools planned in response to continuing growth in many parts of Williamson County.

The Brentwood Planning Commission will consider several agenda items related to expansion efforts at the adjacent BMS and BHS campuses, including a proposal to allow a school building to be up to three stories. The first item concerns the rezoning of .85 acres of land at Granny White Park from SI-3 (Service Institution – Cultural, Recreational, and Governmental) to SI-2 (Service Institution – Educational).

The City Commission has voted on first reading to transfer this land to Williamson County Schools to allow for the construction of an access road linking a new parking lot behind BHS to Granny White Pike. Because the land will now be owned by the school district, it needs to be rezoned to the same zoning classifications as schools.

A second agenda item concerning the school capital projects is a revised site plan for the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM, building that will be built on the BMS and BHS campus.

This building represents phase III of the school district’s expansion plans for the campus.

The 64,000 square-foot STEM building will feature 24 classrooms as well as six “mixed-use laboratories administrative offices and commons areas.” It is expected to increase capacity at Brentwood High School to 2,000 students. At present, the capacity is 1,628 students, although 1,759 are currently enrolled.

The final school-related item also concerns the STEM building. The building is designed to be three stories, but under current city law a school structure can only be three stories if one of those stories is a basement.

An agenda item previously approved on first reading by the City Commission which the Planning Commission will discuss Tuesday would change city law to simply state that a school structure can not be more than 60 feet high.