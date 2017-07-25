City of Brentwood to host job fair next week

The City of Brentwood will be hosting a job fair next week to fill six full-time as well as several part-time positions.

The fair will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug, 1, at Brentwood City Hall, located at 5211 Maryland Way, according to a news release.

The jobs generally involve working outdoors and/or operating heavy equipment. The available positions are in the Public Works Department, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Water Services Department.

Hiring managers will be on hand next Tuesday to discuss the positions, which offer insurance options, paid vacation, sick leave and, for full-time employees, retirement benefits.

Some of the positions available, as well as their salaries, according to the news release, include:

Equipment Operators – $31,000-$38,000

Maintenance Workers – $27,700-$34,700

Part-time Parks Employees — $11.92 an hour