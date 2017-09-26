City of Brentwood teams up with county to auction surplus equipment

By LANDON WOODROOF

It takes a lot of equipment to run a city, from television sets and projectors for use at meetings to backhoes and trucks for public works projects.

Eventually, those items are cycled out for newer ones, creating a need to clear out the older equipment.

This Saturday, Sept. 30, the City of Brentwood will do just that by participating in a larger Williamson County surplus auction to be held just a bit south of downtown Franklin at 306 Beasley Drive.

At Monday night’s City Commission meeting, commissioners approved a list of items to be put up for sale at the auction. They include both laptop and desktop computers, projectors, trucks and many other items. The city has proposed selling the trucks at an online auction via GovDeals.com, but the other items will be offered at the county auction.

“We basically joined the county auction because even though our list is pretty extensive we don’t have enough to have an entire auction ourselves,” City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said.

The items on Brentwood’s list have simply outlived their usefulness for the city, Lambert said. That does not mean they are broken.

For instance, Lambert said there are city regulations dictating how many miles a city truck can have on it and still be used. Once the truck crosses that limit, it gets auctioned off.

The auction will also feature a plethora of items from the county and from Williamson County Schools. Numerous trucks, vans and tools will be auctioned off as well as two portable classrooms and loads of cafeteria equipment.

The auction starts at 9 a.m.