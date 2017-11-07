City of Spring Hill victim of cyber attack

A weekend cyber attack on the City of Spring Hill’s website did not compromise customer information but did halt email communication and payment processing.

The City of Spring Hill, among other local government agencies, was hit by a cyber-attack halting its ability to send or receive email, and limiting its ability to accept payments for utility billing, permits, business licenses, court fees, or other types of payments.

Officials do not believe any information, including customer account information, was stolen or compromised during this attack. However, due to computer servers being locked by the attack, the city is unable to process credit or debit card payments of any kind (online, by phone, or in person) at this time.

Utility bills and other payments may be made in person by cash, check or money order, or dropped off in the night depository in front of City Hall.

City staff is working to restore the servers as quickly as possible. Until the system has been restored, they will not be able to access customer billing accounts.

In a release issued this weekend, the city apologized for any inconvenience this may cause residents.