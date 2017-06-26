Budget for upcoming fiscal year gains final approval at Brentwood City Commission meeting

By LANDON WOODROOF

After months of discussion and planning, the City of Brentwood’s budget for Fiscal Year 2018 glided through Monday night’s City Commission meeting on its second and final reading with little comment to accompany it.

The new fiscal year is set to begin July 1.

The budget for next fiscal year totals just under $72.3 million. The General Fund portion of the budget is set at $37,265,810, representing a 3.2 percent increase from the previous year. The largest part of that increase is due to an additional $771,000 for personnel costs after the city commissioned a study of employee compensation.

The budget was the subject of a full day workshop attended by city staff and commissioners on May 11.

Since that time, an additional $400,000 was added to the FY2018 budget. That increase includes part of the $2.4 million gift that the city chose to give to Williamson County Schools to jumpstart the capital projects at Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School.

The budget also incorporates a part of the city’s six-year Capital Improvements Program, which had been the subject of an April 4 meeting reported on by the Brentwood Home Page. The full CIP was voted on and passed unanimously as a separate item at Monday’s meeting. However, the first year of that program is always included in the city’s regular fiscal year budget.

For FY2018 the CIP fund in the budget includes $5.2 million for the redesign of the Sunset Road and Ragsdale Road intersection. It also includes $860,000 for design and right of way acquisition for the long-awaited Franklin Road widening project. A large portion of the actual construction work for that project will come from state and federal sources.

Several amendments were added to the appropriations resolution for the budget Monday night.

One of those dealt with the city’s annual contributions to local public schools.

“Since 1986…we have donated a total of $5,325,350 to supplement the PTOs and their budgets at the schools that are in the City of Brentwood,” City Commissioner Betsy Crossley said.

Crossley introduced an amendment to account for the city’s contributions in FY2018.

Those contributions are as follows:

$60,000 each for Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School

$15,000 each for Brentwood Middle School, Sunset Middle School and Woodland Middle School

$10,000 each for Crockett Elementary School, Edmondson Elementary School, Kenrose Elementary School, Lipscomb Elementary School, Scales Elementary School and Sunset Elementary School

Crossley mentioned that this money is in addition to the $2.4 million gift the city has chosen to give WCS.

City Commissioner Regina Smithson took the opportunity to encourage other cities in Williamson County to join in and also direct additional funding the school district’s way.

“I think that this year Brentwood has really stepped up for our school system, and I have in the past challenged Franklin and Spring Hill and the other cities in Williamson County,” she said.

She repeated that challenge Monday.

“I would ask Franklin and the other cities to do the same,” she said.

That amendment was passed unanimously.

City Commission Rhea Little introduced another appropriations amendment, this one covering city contributions to local recreation programs.

“Since 1992, the city’s given almost $1.9 million to organizations who fulfill needs that actually are great benefits to our community,” he said, introducing the amendment. “They really do save taxpayer dollars. These organizations are well run. They have the community in mind.”

Those contributions include:

$45,000 for FiftyForward Martin Center

$20,000 for the Brentwood Ball Club

$12,000 for the YMCA

$10,000 for Brentwood Blaze

City Commissioner Anne Dunn clarified the rationale behind these annual recreational contributions.

“We get multiple requests from all sorts of worthy groups that want donations but we have a policy that the groups we give money to are groups that are providing a service in lieu of the city having to do it,” she said. “We don’t have to provide our own football program, or the ball club or we don’t have to have our own senior programs so we help support these groups that do it. So it’s beneficial to them and for us.”

That amendment passed unanimously as well.

When it came time to vote on the FY2018 budget there was no additional conversation. It passed unanimously.

At the May 22 City Commission meeting, when the budget as considered on first reading, City Manager Kirk Bednar had remarked upon the city’s ability to work together efficiently to pass budgets.

“It never fails to astound me that passing the budget is one of the most noncontroversial things we do,” he said.

After the end of a busy night at the City Commission, Smithson made a similar point.

“It was not just willy nilly that we approved all these things, it was a lot of work that went into it from the staff and the attorneys,” she said. Smithson also mentioned the days of workshops and meetings that resulted in the budget.

Some of the details of the new budget were discussed Monday night by Assistant City Manager Jay Evans. Bednar was absent from the meeting due to the recent death of his father. Evans as well of all the City Commissioners expressed condolences for Bednar’s loss.