Civil War Round Table celebrates 10 years of history education

Tickets are on sale for an event celebrating the 10th birthday of the Franklin Civil War Round Table.

The Aug. 17 event will include a buffet dinner and entertainment by Bobby Horton, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and music historian who created scores for 16 PBS films by Ken Burns, including “The Civil War” and “Baseball,” two films for The A & E Network., and dozens of films for the National Park Service.

The semi-formal celebration will be held at the historic St Paul’s Episcopal Church Otey Hall, and will include time for remembrances and reflections on the past 10 years.

Horton, who has performed with the musical-comedy trio Three On A String throughout the United States and Canada during the past 40, will appear dressed as a 19th century performer and will be using musical instruments of that era. He will explore the stories of both the North and South through the music they loved.

Round Table member Cullen Smith has seen Mr. Horton in action and says “he was simply fantastic.”

Round Table members can reserve seats for $20 (non members $30) each by sending a check payable to the Franklin Civil War Round Table to Greg Wade, 113 Century Oak Drive, Franklin 37069. After July 15th the cost goes up $10 a ticket. Space is limited.

The Civil War Round Table also is looking for sponsors to help underwrite the cost of this celebration. For $50 a sponsor’s name (or business name) will be prominently displayed as an avid supporter of the Franklin Civil War Round Table.

For more information or to hold seats until payment is remitted, contact: gregwade55@yahoo.com