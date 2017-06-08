Civil War-themed summer camp offers two sessions this year

The Battle of Franklin Trust will kick-off another year of Calicos and Cadets from Tuesday, June 20 through Thursday, June 22, an 1860s-style summer camp experience for children ages 8 to 12.

There are still a few open spots remaining for children who wish to have a unique and educational summer experience learning about Carton and The Carter House.

Two sessions of Calicos and Cadets are available – June 20-22 and July 11-13. Both sessions run daily from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and will take place at The Carter House and Carnton.

Advance registration is required. The cost is $125 per camper for each three-day session. For information and to register, visit www.boft.org or contact Sarah Falck at sarah@boft.org