Civil War Trust thanks law firm for $1.5 million in services

Julian Bibb, left, and Bob Connolly, at the Land Trust for Tennessee presentation last month. They were honored this month by the Civil War Trust. //FILE

The Washington, D.C.-based Civil War Trust last week recognized the law firm of Stites & Harbison, PLLC, for providing more than $1.5 million since 2004 in pro bono legal services to battlefield preservation in Franklin.

The Civil War Trust is the largest nonprofit organization devoted to battlefield preservation.

During the Trust’s annual conference June 10 in Chattanooga, Jim Lighthizer, president of the 50,000-member organization, praised the work of Stites & Harbison, stating the battlefield reclamation effort in Franklin has been a model for organizations across the nation. Julian L. Bibb, a Member (Partner) at Stites & Harbison, who has directed the firm’s battlefield preservation work noted that the law firm is committed to the public-private effort in Franklin to reclaim battlefield land and create public parks.

This was the second such recognition in so many months for Stites & Harbison. In May, 2017, The Land Trust for Tennessee recognized the law firm for donating more than $500,000 in pro bono legal fees to land conservation efforts in Tennessee.

“Our firm’s commitment of over $2,000,000 in pro bono legal services for land conservation and battlefield preservation is unique among law firms,” stated Robert M. Connolly, chairman of Stites & Harbison. “We are honored that both the Land Trust for Tennessee and the Civil War Trust have recognized the firm’s generous efforts.”