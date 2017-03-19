Classic Cars, finalist from The Voice highlight CASA Voices for Children May 11

Williamson County CASA’s 6th annual Voices for Children event will be held on Thursday, May 11 at Barry Alexander Classic Car Collection Gallery in south Franklin.

The signature event raises funds that directly support the work of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and those advocating for abused and neglected children in Williamson County.

“Voices for Children is our largest fundraiser of the year, and we are very pleased to welcome this year’s musical guest, Barrett Baber,” said Marianne Schroer, executive director of Williamson County CASA.

“Music is a powerful vehicle for healing, and we are proud to host this fundraising event that directly impacts the work that we do and the children we support.”

The evening will feature music by Barrett Baber, who was a finalist on the 9th season of The Voice and recently released an album titled “Room Full of Fighters.” Several of Baber’s featured performances on the hit NBC show charted on the Billboard Magazine charts, and he finished the singing competition in third place. Past Voices for Children featured performers include Kix Brooks, Wynonna Judd, Kelly Pickler, Amy Grant and The Music City HitMakers, all of whom helped to raise more than $400,000 for the organization.

In addition to live musical entertainment, guests will enjoy dinner and drinks and have the opportunity to tour the venue’s private car collection, which is the second largest in the country. The collection’s tour is highly sought after and available only by invitation or during a private event. Patrons are also invited to bid in the event’s live auction, featuring five-star vacation packages, as well as the silent auction with items ranging in value from $100 to $1,000.

Voices for Children is held on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. at Barry Alexander Classic Car Collection Gallery, located on Alpha Drive in Franklin. Individual tickets are $100 and can be purchased online at www.williamsoncountycasa.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON COUNTY CASA

Williamson County CASA is a non-profit organization helping children who are abused and neglected to find stable and permanent homes. CASA advocates for these children by speaking on their behalf in courtrooms, listening to their stories and identifying safe homes. Williamson County CASA was established in 1993 and assists thousands of cases of abused or neglected children in Williamson County. To learn more about Williamson County CASA, visit www.williamsoncountycasa.org.