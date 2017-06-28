Clear, cool weather about to give way to more heat, humidity

ABOVE: Looking east on Wednesday morning from Lynnwood Way toward Cool Springs. // MARK COOK

The low humidity and clear vistas we have been enjoying the past few days are about to be replaced by typical end-of-June temperatures and conditions.

Brittney Whitehead, of the National Weather Service office in Nashville, said humidity will remain low on Wednesday afternoon, but heat and humidity are expected to roll back in on Thursday.

“We should be feeling a difference in the air,” she said on Wednesday morning.

Whitehead explained that it all has to do with winds in the upper part of the atmosphere that have been blowing in from the northwest, bringing cooler, drier air our way, as opposed to the typical airflow from the south and southwest.

On Tuesday, Nashville measured a high of 85 and a low of 64, a pattern three to four degrees below normal.

Wednesday morning’s low in the area was closer to 60, which is six or seven degrees cooler than average, she said.

She said the cool nights and low humidity are not necessarily abnormal for this time of year.

“We don’t have a normal value for humidity, but we will see more humid conditions, rain moving in this weekend,” she said.

And for the Fourth of July? While there is a forecast, Independence Day is still six days away.

“Right now for July 4 we are expecting 89 to be the high, partly to mostly cloudy,” Whitehead said.

And for fireworks watching time, between 8 p.m. and sunset temperatures are still expected to be in the 80 range. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, and a slightly higher chance of thunderstorms in Sumner County and north of Nashville.