Club invites public to meet colonel who leads Operation Stand Down

The GFWC Brentwood/Franklin Woman’s Service Club is inviting the public to hear Col. John Krenson, executive director of Operation Stand Down Tennessee, as the club’s guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Williamson County Library in Franklin.

Col. Krenson completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and was a project officer at the Joint Forces Headquarters for the Tennessee Army National Guard in Nashville before joining Operation Stand Down.