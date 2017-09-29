Club invites public to meet colonel who leads Operation Stand Down

The GFWC Brentwood/Franklin Woman’s Service Club is inviting the public to hear Col. John Krenson, executive director of Operation Stand Down Tennessee, as the club’s guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Williamson County Library in Franklin.
Col. Krenson completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and was a project officer at the Joint Forces Headquarters for the Tennessee Army National Guard in Nashville before joining Operation Stand Down.
He is a 2012 graduate of the prestigious U.S. Army War College where he earned a master’s degree in strategic studies and is a permanent deacon at Christ the King parish.
Operation Stand Down Tennessee is the only Veteran Service Center recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Serving Veterans is their sole focus with 1) a Veterans Service Center, 2) a transitional Housing program, 3) Stand Down Events, and 4) a thrift store.
The GFWC Brentwood/Franklin Woman’s Service Club is supporter of Operation Stand Down.