College-bound rising seniors need to use this summer productively

By RANDALL BEDWELL

The summer before senior year of high school needs to be a productive few months for college-bound students.

It should be a time for pursuing academic and extracurricular interests that bolster college applications.

It’s the last chance to impress admissions officers, so you want your teens engaged in something meaningful in order to have the best chance at getting in and landing coveted scholarships.

As a college planner, I hear it from admissions officers over and over: Students who undertake meaningful summer experiences are much more likely to continue pursuing meaningful experiences in college. Those students—the self-starters who “create memories” during the summer – are the ones admissions officers are looking for. The answer to the question, “How did you spend your summer vacation?” could make a big difference in a student’s future. Here’s some tips on how we recommend high school students spend the summer before their senior year:

1. Do What You Love

For the rising senior, summer is a time for growth. Having fun is allowed and even encouraged! So how can you have a summer that’s fun, but also meaningful and leads the kind of character development that colleges want?

Encourage your teen to do something that challenges them to stretch their thinking. This summer is about exploring what sparks their passions and may lead to declaring a major that reflects that passion, not just a passing interest. Inspire them to make the summer experience an extension of who they are and who they may want to be in the future.

2. Consider Your College Essay

Meaningful summer experiences often make for a great Common Application essay. In “Crafting Your College Essay,” a free download on the College Path Consultants website, we discuss how to follow the advice of Ralph Waldo Emerson: “It’s the journey that matters, not the destination.” Creating that meaningful journey over the summer allows students to grow in ways that will reflect in their maturity, life experiences, and “voice,” particularly as it pertains to the essay on the Common Application.

3. Engage in Community Service

Student-based clubs like Diversity Leadership Project meet regularly over the summer and allow students to hone their communication skills, become campus leaders, and gain favorable admission to competitive colleges where diversity is highly-valued. A recent Harvard study on competitive college admissions confirms that understanding other cultures and demonstrating tolerance is an important factor.

Competitive colleges discern a student’s level of commitment based on depth and longevity of a chosen activity and, while any amount of community service is admirable, admissions counselors want to see that passion and commitment over a sustained period of time. Joining this type of service organization is a great way to demonstrate these traits.

4. Visit Colleges and File Applications

Early action/Early decision deadlines come just a few weeks after school starts in the fall. Vanderbilt for example, recently admitted 40 percent of incoming freshmen during the early decision process. Visiting colleges and filing an application for early action shows the applicant is enthusiastic about the school, and most qualified applicants generally apply to colleges before the early decision deadline.

Before you apply, though, you will need to make a campus visit. Most colleges expect you to schedule an official campus tour. If you skip this essential part of the relationship building process, don’t be surprised if your application is rejected or wait-listed, even with your “safety” schools.

5. Start the Common Application

Starting your application early is important, even if you do not plan to apply during early admissions. Before your go to www.CommonApp.org and begin filling out information, however, have your teen assemble a resume of extracurricular activities and service work. Make sure they check the deadline of each school they want to attend, and review the new essay questions for 2017-2018. By knowing these prompts in advance, they can better use this summer as a springboard for a meaningful and enriching experience – and writing a winning essay.

6. Making Contact

Inspire your teen to become their own self-advocate and develop new relationships with their target schools. Ongoing communication with admissions advisors, attending admissions events, and making an official campus visit are definite advantages when an application comes before the Admissions Committee. If admissions counselors know your child and the contributions they can make to as a student, it makes the decision a no-brainer. In short, the more substantive contact your teen has with the school, the better their chances for admission.

Summer can be a time of relaxation for both parent and student. However, by taking a few necessary steps now you can avoid some of the college planning stress that comes with senior year. A few hours during the summer spent on college admissions tasks will reduce stress and avoid missed opportunities in the fall.

Randall Bedwell is president of College Path Consultants.

Based in Franklin, College Path Consultants helps families navigate the confusing and stressful college planning process with a full complement of services specifically tailored to a student’s needs. We align your student’s strengths and interests to post-secondary goals and empower them to discover their learning styles, interests, and passions as they explore college opportunities.