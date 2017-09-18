College recruiters, financial aid reps, will set up Wednesday in Galleria mall

Williamson County Schools will host more than 150 colleges and universities at a college fair on Wednesday.
Recruiters from each of the schools will be at the fair with information on their respective schools. The school system encourages all public, private, or home schooled high schoolers to come to the fair.
“The college fair is great way for students to gather information from several schools in one location,” said WCS Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell. “Students and their parents can also speak face-to-face with college representatives and get answers to questions about everything from admissions to financial aid.”
The fair will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at Cool Springs Galleria.
Along with representatives from various branches of the military, the following colleges and universities will be in attendance:
Albian College
Appalachian State University
Arcadia University
Art Institute, The
Assumption College
Auburn University
Baldwin Wallace University
Baylor University
Belmont University
Berea College
Berry College
Bethel University
Birmingham Southern College
Boyce College-SBTS
Bradley University
Bryan College
Butler University
Campbellsville University
Carson-Newman University
Centenary College of Louisiana
Centre College
Christian Brothers University
Clemson University
Coastal Carolina University
College of Charleston
College of Wooster, The
Columbia State Community College
Cumberland University
Dark Horse Institute, LLC
Davidson College
Denison University
DePauw University
Dickinson College
Eastern Kentucky University
East Tennessee State University
Eckerd College
Education Funding of the South, Inc. – EdSouth
Elon University
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Emerson College
Emory & Henry College
Fisk University
Florida Southern College
Florida State University
Fordham University
Franklin College
Freed-Hardeman University
Furman University
Gettysburg College
Grand Canyon University
Hanover College
Harvard University
Hendrix College
High Point University
Hillsdale College
Hollins University
Johnson & Wales University
Kentucky Wesleyan College
King University
Lake Forest College
Lawrence University
Lee University
Lipscomb University
Louisiana State University
Loyola University
Loyola University – Chicago
Lyon College
Marietta College
Marquette University
Mary Baldwin University
Maryville College
Memphis College of Art
Mercer University
Miami University
Milligan College
Millsaps College
Mississippi State University
MTSU – Admissions
MTSU – Army ROTC
MTSU – College of Basic & Applied Sciences
MTSU – College of Liberal Arts
MTSU – Honors College
North Carolina State University
Nossi College of Art
Oglethorpe University
O’More College of Art & Design
Otterbein University
Penn State
Providence College
Purdue University
Roanoke College
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Saint Louis University
Salon Professional Academy
Samford University
Savannah College of Art & Design
Scarlett Family Foundation
Seton Hall University
Sewanee – University of the South
Simmons College
South College
Southern Illinois University
Southern Methodist University
Spalding University
St. Edwards University
Sweet Briar College
TCAT Nashville
Tennessee Army National Guard
Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TSAC)
Tennessee Technological University
Tennessee Wesleyan University
Texas Christian University
Transylvania University
Troy University
Tusculum College
Union University
United States Coast Guard – MSD Nashville
University of Michigan
University of Alabama – Birmingham
University of Alabama – Tuscaloosa
University of Arkansas
University of Chicago
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Dayton
University of Evansville
University of Georgia
University of Glasgow
University of Kansas
University of Kentucky
University of Louisville
University of Memphis
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri
University of Montevallo
University of North Alabama
University of North Georgia
University of Notre Dame
University of Oklahoma
University of Pittsburgh
University of South Carolina
University of South Florida
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Tennessee – Chattanooga
University of Tennessee – Knoxville – College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
Vanderbilt University
Villanova University
Virginia Tech
Visible Music College
Wake Forest University
Washington University in St. Louis
Watkins College of Art, Design and Film
Welch College
Western Carolina University
Western Kentucky University
Williamson College
Wittenberg University
Work Force Essentials
Xavier University