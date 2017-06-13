Colorado Rockies draft former Brentwood pitcher Will Gaddis

By CHIP CIRILLO
Former Brentwood pitcher Will Gaddis, a Furman junior, was selected by Colorado in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.
The right-hander was the 86th overall pick.
He went 9-3 with a 1.89 earned run average, 89 strikeouts and 16 walks in 105 innings last season.
His ERA was the best by a Southern Conference starter.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Gaddis was an All-Southern Conference selection the past two seasons.
He was the conference pitcher of the year during his sophomore season.
Gaddis won his last six starts, leading the Paladins (33-28) to a runner-up finish in the conference tournament.
Gaddis, 21, keeps hitters off-balance with a cutter, fastball, slider and changeup.
His fastball has been clocked at 96 mph and is usually in the 88-92 range.
He became the highest draft pick in Furman history, going five rounds earlier than former catcher Don Leege in 1972.
Gaddis was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 36th round after his senior year at Brentwood, but opted for Furman.