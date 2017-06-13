Colorado Rockies draft former Brentwood pitcher Will Gaddis

By CHIP CIRILLO

Former Brentwood pitcher Will Gaddis, a Furman junior, was selected by Colorado in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday .

The right-hander was the 86th overall pick.

He went 9-3 with a 1.89 earned run average, 89 strikeouts and 16 walks in 105 innings last season.

His ERA was the best by a Southern Conference starter.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Gaddis was an All-Southern Conference selection the past two seasons.

He was the conference pitcher of the year during his sophomore season.

Gaddis won his last six starts, leading the Paladins (33-28) to a runner-up finish in the conference tournament.

Gaddis, 21, keeps hitters off-balance with a cutter, fastball, slider and changeup.

His fastball has been clocked at 96 mph and is usually in the 88-92 range.

He became the highest draft pick in Furman history, going five rounds earlier than former catcher Don Leege in 1972.