Columbia State names new director for Film Crew Technology

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

David Smith has been named the new director of the Film Crew Technology program at Columbia State Community College.

Smith will be responsible for providing leadership, supervision and curriculum guidance for the program, which allows students to learn the necessary skills to find success working as film and video crew technicians.

The Film Crew Technology program is located at Columbia State’s Williamson Campus. The program is a high intensive 12 month certificate program instructed on a California Industry standard.

Smith has been working in higher education for 11 years, including eight years at the University of North Georgia as an associate professor of film and digital media.

“It is an honor to become the new director of such a successful FCT program,” Smith said. “I am so excited about the opportunities before us and the direction the FCT program is going. I also look forward to working with the film and entertainment communities here.”

Columbia State’s FCT program utilizes the latest technology and techniques that are commonly used in the professional motion picture industry – it is the only program in the state of Tennessee with a professional, working grip/electrical production vehicle and ARRI Alexa and RED DRAGON – SCARLET cameras.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed these last 9 years as the founding director of the Film Crew Technology program,” said Read W. Ridley, outgoing Columbia State FCT program director and film/stage crew technology instructor. “I am very happy with the college’s selection of David Smith as the next FCT program director. Smith and I met in college over 20 years ago and he’s enjoyed an amazing career. I am very confident that under his leadership, FCT will continue being one of the best motion-picture crew programs in the nation.”

Smith is an award-winning filmmaker, writer and photographer, and is on the board of directors for the Rome International Film Festival in Rome, Georgia. He has more than 200 video productions, which have earned him two corporate top-honor awards from KINKO’s and the Bridgestone Group. In addition, he has won three Telly Awards for his work with the Tennessee Center for Child Welfare. He has had both film and photographs exhibited at festivals internationally.

Smith earned bachelor’s degrees in radio/film/TV and speech and theatre from Middle Tennessee State University, along with a Master of Fine Arts degree in film and theatre studies from the University of Georgia.

“Smith has that unique combination of industry and instructional experience we were seeking,” said Shanna Jackson, Columbia State associate vice president of the Williamson Campus. “He brings extensive knowledge and experience to the position. I am excited about the future for FCT.”

Smith, a Kennesaw, Georgia native, currently resides in Gainesville, Georgia and plans to relocate to the Middle Tennessee area with his wife, Lori Gann Smith, and his twin daughters.

Columbia State’s FCT program is currently accepting applications for the fall 2017 semester. Enrollment is limited. For more information about FCT or to apply to the program, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/FilmCrew .