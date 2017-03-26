Columbia State offering internship programs in hospitality

Looking for a summer internship close by?

A half-day summit for those curious about a career in hospitality and tourism will take place at 8 a.m., Saturday, April 1, on Columbia State Community College’s Williamson Campus.

Attendees will learn about Columbia State’s Hospitality & Tourism class and internship programs. In addition, they will meet with over 25 local employers offering paid internships for summer 2017.

Attendees will hear success stories from individuals currently working in the hospitality and tourism field. They will also get a chance to hear from participants who completed internships last summer during the program’s inaugural year.

The internships available at the Hospitality & Tourism Career Summit will provide participants a variety of opportunities. A diverse selection of local partners gives participants a chance to learn about sales, marketing, finance, event planning, and management, among others.

“The Hospitality & Tourism program at Columbia State has been an excellent addition to our area, filling a significant need within our local hospitality industry for well-trained employees,” WCCVB President & CEO Ellie Westman Chin said. “This internship program provides a unique opportunity for students to explore the many different career paths within the hospitality industry, and we are incredibly proud to be a partner in it.”

There are 25-plus local hospitality and tourism partners on hand to promote their summer internship opportunities. They represent local restaurants, event spaces, hotels, event planners, charitable groups, management organizations, and more.

Registered participants can enter the career summit through the first floor doors of Building A (facing the courtyard). A continental breakfast will be provided by Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe.

You must be registered to attend. To register, visit the program’s website at www.columbiastate.edu/hospitality or contact program director, Ken Daniel, at kdaniel19@columbiastate.edu.