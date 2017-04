Columbia State seeking part-time faculty at career fairs

Columbia State Community College will host part-time faculty career fairs beginning April 13, with fairs in May and June to recruit for fall 2017 part-time faculty to teach both traditional and online classes in a variety of disciplines.

Attendees will be able to meet with Columbia State representatives and ask questions about teaching opportunities. Part-time faculty positions will be available at the Columbia, Williamson, Lewisburg and Clifton Campuses.

Upcoming career fairs:

Thursday, April 13

5 – 7 p.m.

Community Room at the Lawrence Campus – 1620 Springer Road, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

Tuesday, May 16

5 – 7 p.m.

Administration Building, room 221 at the Williamson Campus – 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN 37067

Tuesday, June 20

5 – 7 p.m.

Warf Building, room 204 at the Columbia Campus – 1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

For more information about the career fairs and to RSVP, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/part-timefacultycareerfair.For questions, contact FacultyandPrograms@ColumbiaState.edu or 931.540.2750.