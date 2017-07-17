Columbia State to offer Pharmacy Technician course this fall

Columbia State Community College’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development is offering the “Pharmacy Technician Program” at the College’s Columbia Campus beginning September 12, according to a press release.

The classes will take place Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Classes will last through November 2.

As stated in the press release, the “50-hour program prepares students to work as a pharmacy technician in retail or other pharmacy settings and to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board’s national exam.”

The course costs $1,199 with textbooks included. Interested students are encouraged to register now as registration closes September 5 and seats are limited.

The Columbia Campus is located at 1665 Hampshire Pike. For full course description, additional information, and to register for this or other continuing education courses through Columbia State’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development, please call (931) 540-2658 or visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Workforce-Development.