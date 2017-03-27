Columbia State Williamson campus offers LinkedIn workshop

Columbia State Community College’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development is offering the “Are you LinkedIn? Or LinkedOut? Embracing the Power of LinkedIn workshop at the Williamson Campus April 12.

Ron Sukenick, president and founder of The Relationship Strategies Institute, will teach participants how to optimize their LinkedIn profile, have a targeted connection strategy, use the site’s search functions and understand the power of groups.

The cost for this course is $129 for individuals. Groups of two or more, Gold Star Referral Club members and Columbia State students are $99 each.

The class will take place from noon – 3 p.m. and will meet in the Community Room located on the second floor of the Administration Building on the Williamson Campus at 1228 Liberty Pike, in Franklin. Participants should park at Liberty Park at 1669 East McEwen Dr., and take the free shuttle to campus.

To learn more about The Relationship Strategies Institute and Ron Sukenick, visit www.ronsukenick.com.

To register for this or other continuing education courses through Columbia State’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/ Workforce-Development or call 931.540.2659.