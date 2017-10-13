Columbia State’s Smith part of search committee for Nashville State

Dr. Janet Smith, president of Columbia State Community College, has been appointed as the Community College Representative to a Search Advisory Committee seeking the next president of Nashville State Community College.

The committee will convene its first meeting Oct. 25 after a public forum to gather campus and community input.

The 19-member committee includes five members of the Tennessee Board of Regents, the college’s governing board, and representatives of the Nashville State faculty, staff, students and alumni and the region the college serves. It will be chaired by Board of Regents Member Joey Hatch, a Nashville State alumnus.

The public forum will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 25 in the Art Gallery on the first floor of the H Building at Nashville State’s main campus on White Bridge Road. The committee meeting will follow at 10 a.m. in Room S-118 of the Student Services Building. Both are open to the public.

The forum is to provide campus and community members to express their views about the search and qualities they want in the next president. The committee will then convene for its orientation meeting to discuss the timeline and procedures for reviewing candidates and selecting finalists.

The next president will succeed Dr. George Van Allen, who is retiring in December after serving as Nashville State’s fourth president for nearly 25 years.

The search committee will work with the executive search firm Greenwood/Asher & Associates to identify a broad range of highly qualified candidates from around the country. Application and nomination materials should be filed by Nov. 13, 2017.

The goal is to have a new president selected by April and in office by July 1.

The Board of Regents approved criteria for the position at its quarterly meeting in Memphis Sept. 22. Full details and more information on the search are available on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/hr/ executivesearches/president- nscc-2017

Other Search Advisory Committee members are: