Comcast hands out $1,000 “Leaders and Achievers” scholarships

Comcast NBCUniversal awarded approximately $18,000 in scholarships for the 2017-18 school year to 18 Middle Tennessee students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program.

The program, funded by the Comcast Foundation, recognizes high school seniors for their community service, academic performance and leadership skills.

“We are pleased to recognize this year’s Leaders and Achievers Scholarship winners and their commitment to academic excellence and community service,” said Doug Guthrie, Comcast Regional Senior Vice President. “Today, we celebrate their achievements and we support them as they continue their educational journeys.”

Comcast, joined by local community partners and elected officials, recognized the students at a special event held at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, June 4. The 18 recipients each received $1,000 scholarships.

The 2017-18 scholarship recipients in our area are listed below:

Abigail Gleason, Franklin High School

Grace Garrett, Christ Presbyterian Academy

Jamie Kendrick, Franklin Road Academy

Zane Coggin, Brentwood High School

Khairunisa Hardin, John Overton High School

David Price, Centennial High School

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The program also demonstrates the importance of civic involvement, and the value placed on civic involvement by the business community.

This year, the program will award more than $2 million in scholarships to more than 2,000 students across the country to help them pursue higher education.