Police department reaccreditation offers opportunity for public input

The public has been invited to provide comments as part of the Brentwood Police Department’s reaccreditation process.

Comments can be given either in person, by phone or by mail.

The call for public feedback comes in the midst of an onsite assessment of the department by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., a non-profit organization formed in 1979 by several major law enforcement executive associations.

According to a news release from the city, CALEA “requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: Policy and Procedures, Administration, Operations, and Support Services.” Those standards are viewable here.

In-person comments will be heard at a public information session Wednesday night, July 19, at the Brentwood Municipal Center. The session starts at 7 p.m. in the City Commission chambers. Anyone who wishes to comment should be present and signed in by that time.

The public also may leave comments for the assessment team by phone at 615-577-6100. Those comments will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Residents may comment by mail by sending a letter to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155.

Comments should be less than 10 minutes long and should address the police department’s ability to meet CALEA’s standards, according to the city’s news release. A copy of those standards is also available to view publicly at the Brentwood Police Department.

According to previous Home Page reporting, the Brentwood Police Department first received CALEA accreditation in 1989. Since then the department has been reaccredited every three years, making it “the most tenured” accredited law enforcement agency in Tennessee.