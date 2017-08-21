Commercial banking vice president eyeing county commission seat

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A vice president for commercial banking is interested in the District 3 County Commission seat.

Clint McCain, a Spring Hill resident, said he is a native of Middle Tennessee who has witnessed rapid county growth.

“One of my objectives would be to enable the County Commission to manage the growth via careful consideration and deliberation on protecting and improving the infrastructure to support all future development,” McCain wrote in an application letter.

The County Commission is expected to vote on a replacement for former County Commissioner Matt Milligan who has resigned before moving to a different district. So far, five people have applied for the seat.

McCain is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and his background is in the banking industry.

He is also involved in the community and currently serves as a commissioner for the Spring Hill Parks and Recreation board. He is also a board member for the Tennessee Children’s Home and was formerly president of the Franklin Lions Club.