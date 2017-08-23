Elected officials gather at City Hall with updates on construction, school succession, tax reform

By LANDON WOODROOF

Schools, tourism and infrastructure changes were just some of the items discussed Wednesday night at the quarterly meeting between Brentwood City Commissioners and other elected officials.

These meetings are a way for officials to get together and update each other on accomplishments in the past few months.

U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn joined Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin, City Commissioner Ken Travis, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney and several County Commissioners, school board members and local officials at the meeting.

Looney touched on several topics to be aware of with the start of the new school year.

One of those deals was the Every Student Succeeds Act, which Looney described as the follow up to No Child Left Behind. Looney said the act and the state’s implementation of it will affect WCS.

“It’s gonna have an impact in our district and I’ll tell you why,” he said. “There’s a new metric in how schools are graded in the state of Tennessee. Schools are going to be ranked A through F— a single grade to identify the overall value of the school.”

Ten percent of that grade score will now be determined by school attendance.

“It doesn’t sound like a really big deal, but the state has defined chronic absenteeism as missing more than 10 percent of the school year,” Looney said. “That’s 18 days for us. If you think about our students that we serve, their families tend to go on vacation particularly in the fall, they tend to take a couple of college visits in the year. If you take a vacation and a couple of college visits and you’re sick once or twice then you will have exceeded the number of days allowable under the new regulations, and then those students will be identified as chronically absent. And the district will be penalized and the schools will be penalized by losing a letter grade.”

He said the reason for an absence is irrelevant. A serious illness is treated the same as a family ski trip. Looney said the district pushed back strongly against the state law, but now has no choice but to implement it.

Looney also addressed the issue of later start times at many schools throughout the district.

“We have received lots of negative feedback about the changes in school times so far,” he said. He added, though, that it was still early in the year and sentiments may change as people become used to the new schedules.

A proposal by some Brentwood residents for the city to conduct a feasibility study centered on forming its own school district was another point of discussion at the meeting.

“What is the city’s plan on secession. Where are we on that?” Looney asked.

“They’re waiting on direction from us,” Burgin said, about city staff.

City Manager Kirk Bednar said he thinks more discussion is needed to decide how the city should proceed.

“There’s some sentiment that a study one way or the other needs to be done so we have the information and either put it to bed forever or give it life, I’m not sure which,” Bednar said. “But even if we do a study I think there’s the issue of what exactly are we gonna study? And what’s included in that study?”

Burgin said she was in favor of the study if not the idea of leaving WCS.

“Just personally I’m not in favor of secession, but I’m in favor of a study so people can get the answers,” she said.

The City Commission is expected to talk about the issue at Thursday morning’s informational meeting.

Finally, on the subject of schools Looney mentioned, too, that construction at the site of the new elementary school on Split Log Elementary is going along nicely.

Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau President & CEO Ellie Chin mentioned some positive economic and tourism news that the county has recently recieved.

Those include an economic impact increase of 4 percent to $427 million and a 9.3 percent increase in visitors to the county. This brings the total number of visitors for the year to 1.3 million.

She was most excited, however, by signs that tourism-related employment was on the rise in the county.

“We went from 3,000 tourism-related jobs in the county to 3,537 and i just think that’s great,” she said. “We had some new hotels opens, we had some new restaurants open, but I think part of that is our program with Columbia State. What they’ve helped us to do is get the word out about tourism and that those are good careers for our students.”

Chin also provided an update on how the recent eclipse affected area businesses.

“We were 100 percent sold out in our hotels,” Chin said. “Our numbers were through the roof on Saturday and Sunday. We had guests in from as far as Japan and Australia.”

The positive economic impact of the event made her wish for other eclipse-like occurrences.

“As I mentioned earlier wouldn’t it be great if we could do an event all the time where we didn’t have to spend any money on it, we don’t have to give any staff time to it and we still sold out all of our hotels on a Sunday night!” Chin said.

In terms of infrastructure, Bednar mentioned the upcoming work to widen Franklin Road from Concord Road to just south of Moore’s Lane.

“Obviously a major impact on the west side of town for several years with that project,” Bednar said.

Assistant City Manager Jay Evans said more work was being done to plan for a possible new Brentwood Police Department headquarters on Heritage Way.

“Last year we did a very basic space needs analysis,” Evans said.

This year, the city is planning to move forward with a full space needs analysis, a preliminary site investigation and preliminary architectural plans. He said that city staff went to Nashville recently to look at a police building there that was designed by a local architect.

In county news, Anderson discussed the sales tax-increase proposal that he has been seeking approval from around the county. Brentwood will consider whether to commit to give its share of a sales tax increase to the county for a three-year period—if that increase is approved by a referendum—at its Monday night City Commission meeting.

Anderson said he was hopeful that the plan would go into effect.

“It’s looking very favorable for that split in the school district to the tune of about $20 million a year, which will help out significantly,” he said.

Blackburn mentioned some things that she has been busy with in Washington, D.C., notably a bill around broadband access and tax reform.

She said she hoped to have a broadband bill done by the end of September.

“It’s going to be a technology neutral bill,” she said. “We’re looking forward to doing that. I don’t care how high speed internet gets to an area, if it is fiber or wireless or fixed wireless or wireline or satellite, it’s getting the service in.”

She said tax reform would be her primary focus when she got back to the nation’s capital.

“Three things to remember: flatter, fairer, simpler,” she said. The plan she favors would set three tax brackets for individuals: 10 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent. Businesses would be taxed at 15 percent. She also wants an “easy 1040,” which “will be a total of 14 lines as opposed to two pages and 20 pages of instruction.”