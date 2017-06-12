Commission debates hospital board nomination

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A second debate broke out Monday night at the Williamson County Commission meeting about whether to appoint a county commissioner onto the board of trustees for Williamson Medical Center.

On the same night the commission voted not to form a task force to study selling the hospital, the commission was also voting to appoint three members to the hospital’s board of trustees.

Commissioner Todd Kaestner made a motion to defer the item after he asked the county attorney if the appointee had to be a commissioner. County Attorney Jeff Moseley said no, it was up to the commission’s discretion.

Kaestner immediately said he would like to see a medical professional on the board instead of a commissioner. He said there was a “plethora” of well qualified medical professionals in the community who would do a better job of representing the hospital’s interests.

“Where are these plethora of medical professionals and why have I never heard from them?” asked County Commissioner Matt Milligan.

“I haven’t asked anyone,” Kaestner responded. “And I don’t think they knew.”

Kaestner wanted to wait at least a month so he or other commissioners could come up with another person to nominate for the board. County Commissioner Dana Ausbrooks was nominated to be placed on the board.

The commission voted 16-7 against deferring the board nomination. Ausbrooks was then approved 20-3 to take a seat on the board of trustees along with two others.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.