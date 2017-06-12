Commission says no on medical center sale study

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Williamson County Commission debated at length Monday night on whether or not to study the possible sale of the county-owned Williamson Medical Center.

In the end, the answer was no.

The commission voted 16-7 against authorizing a study of the hospital.

“We don’t really know under current law what we can or cannot do,” said Commissioner Gregg Lawrence, who sponsored the resolution.

Lawrence proposed the resolution two weeks ago as a way to look at possibly selling the hospital and using the money to fund schools. But, under state law, any proceeds from the hospital funds would have to be used for healthcare purposes.

Lawrence argued that perhaps state law could be changed or the money used in some other way to help offset the costs.

Commissioner Brian Beathard said he did some of his own research and he couldn’t support the resolution.

“I talked to counties who did it and regret it,” he said. “I talked to hospitals who were interested in buying and now aren’t.”

A large group of proponents for the resolution came to the commission meeting Monday night wearing shirts reading, “Raise Our Schools, Not Our Taxes.”

Tracy Miller, a Brentwood resident, told commissioners at the start of the meeting there have been several different portrayals in the community about what the commission wanted to do with the hospital.

He encouraged commissioners to vote for the resolution because, in the end, the resolution was to create a task force, not sell.

“It’s an evaluation,” he said.

County Attorney Jeff Moseley told the commission he did not think legally the county would be able to use the funds for schools. He said any money from a sale would have to be set up in a trust fund and the money could not be used for the county’s general fund therefore eliminating the possibility of using it for schools.

Commissioner Kathy Danner said she heard some opponents who said selling the hospital would just be a “Band-Aid.” But, she said the hospital has been priced at near $500 million and that money could be used for up to 10 years.

“That’s one heckuva Band-Aid,” she said.

Before the vote, she predicted if it failed the resolution would come up again and she said she was working on some resolutions herself for in the near future, such as holding a referendum.

“This issue is never going away,” she said.

