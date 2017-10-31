Commissioner Jeff Ford will seek 61st House District seat

Four-term Williamson County Commissioner Jeff Ford announced on Tuesday that he will seek the Republican Party nomination for the 61st District State

House of Representatives seat currently held by Charles Sargent who is retiring.

Ford, a resident of east Brentwood, has represented District 6 since 2002. He is in the software business for the insurance industry.

In his announcement, he ran through a list of his priorities:

“With the retirement of Representative Sargent, Williamson County needs

representation by an experienced, conservative leader who has a track record of promoting and supporting business growth and excellence in education.

“Here in Williamson County we are the economic engine that supports Tennessee. Our business community leads Tennessee in innovation and job creation. Our school systems are the best in the state. We consistently rank as one of the top places in the country to live and retire.

“While this is a great place to call home, I am concerned about the impact that state policies have on us and our desire for local freedom and control. I will make certain that the local elected officials continue to have the tools to manage during these times of growth.

“I will make certain that with the increase in state road construction, we can improve our traffic situation. Completing Mack Hatcher and the widening of Franklin Road are examples of important projects that underscore how important it is that Williamson County gets its fair share of highway funds.

“I will make certain that our school systems in Williamson County receive the state funding along with the freedom and flexibility to continue to their excellent work.

“I will make certain that our law enforcement personnel and first responders have the tools that they need to keep our community the safest in the country.”

Ford is a lifelong Tennessean and 23-three- year resident of Williamson

County whose children are graduates of Williamson County Schools.

Rep. Charles Sargent announced last week that he would not run again. Sargent served on the Williamson County Planning Commission for seven years and the Williamson County Commission for six years before becoming the District 61 House Representative in 1997.